Why Wall Street Analysts Predict Stocks Will Plunge

Stocks have had a strong start to the year, but experts warn there could be more trouble ahead for investors.

The S&P 500 had a tough week from midday Thursday, with four consecutive losing sessions. The benchmark is still up about 4% since the start of January, but there is no guarantee that these gains will last.

That’s according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. In a note to clients earlier this week, analysts – led by Michael Wilson, the company’s chief equity strategist – warned that stocks had reached unsustainable highs.

Investors are increasingly bullish across the board despite stocks being ‘more expensive than at any time since 2007’ and earnings expectations 10% to 20% too high, wrote the analysts.

What is the future for the stock market

This mismatch between the state of the market and optimistic investor sentiment could lead to significant losses in the coming months, especially as the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates higher than expected and hold them for longer than expected. expected, analysts said.

The Fed has raised interest rates throughout 2022 in an attempt to rein in record inflation. Because higher interest rates make it more expensive for businesses and consumers to borrow and spend money, rate hikes tend to depress the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto – an effect that we have certainly seen reflected in the markets in 2022.

The central bank recently raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points. Although this is a smaller increase than investors have grown accustomed to, minutes of the meeting released this week indicate that Fed officials believe continued rate hikes will likely be needed to fight inflation.

“The bottom line is investors are no longer bearish,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote. “It’s just another reason to be wary of the setup going into what will likely be another low-earnings season.”

Wilson predicts that the S&P 500 could potentially fall to 3,000 points in the first half. That’s down almost 25% from its close at 3,991 points on Wednesday.

money tips

Stock market fluctuations are normal and no one has a crystal ball when it comes to stock performance. This is one of the reasons why financial advisors generally recommend choosing a long-term investment strategy and sticking to it, even during periods of market decline.

In fact, periods of lower prices are actually a good time to invest, according to many experts, because stocks are basically selling and you can benefit from a possible rally. They tend to recommend a strategy like averaging, which involves investing fixed amounts at regular intervals, to keep you from trying to time the market.

