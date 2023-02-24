NSE gets final green light from Sebi to launch Social Stock Exchange





The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday announced that it has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the establishment of a social stock exchange which will enable entities involved in social activities such as charitable trusts and organizations nonprofit to access the capital market to obtain funds. The NSE will create the Social Exchange as a separate segment. Any social enterprise, non-profit organization or for-profit social enterprise, which establishes its primacy of social intent can be registered/listed on the social stock market segment. The social stock market segment will provide a new avenue for social enterprises to fund social initiatives, provide them with visibility and bring increased transparency in the mobilization and use of funds by social enterprises, the NSE said in a statement. The idea of ​​creating a social stock exchange was first floated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2019-20. As per the guidelines issued by the market regulator, non-profit organizations and even for-profit social enterprises can register on the social exchange segment if they meet the eligibility criteria. Registered organizations can raise funds through instruments such as the Zero Coupon Principal (ZCZP) through public issuance or private placement. Currently, the prescribed minimum issue size is Rs 1 crore and the minimum subscription request size is Rs 2 lakh for ZCZP issue. In the case of for-profit social enterprises, the process for issuing and listing securities will be the same as for issuing and listing securities under existing stock exchange processes. Subscribing to such shows would be considered philanthropic. To raise awareness, we have organized various events and supporting social enterprises currently at different stages of integration on the exchange,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE. In September last year, market regulator SEBI issued a framework on the social exchange. In accordance with the framework, social enterprises will need to engage in one social activity among the 16 broad activities listed by SEBI to be eligible for listing on the social exchange. The major activities listed by the market regulator include the eradication of hunger, poverty, malnutrition and inequality; promote health care, support education, employability and livelihoods; empowerment of women and LGBTQIA+ communities for gender equality; and supporting social enterprise incubators. Corporate foundations, political or religious organizations or activities, professional or trade associations, infrastructure and housing companies, with the exception of affordable housing, will not be able to be identified as a social enterprise and therefore cannot not be listed on the social stock exchange.

