Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday 23 February
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on February 22, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Sag
The S&P 500 has posted four straight days of losses as investors try to rein in the state of consumers and consumer-focused businesses with the retail-focused portion of the earnings season underway. Market participants are also chewing on the minutes, released Wednesday, of the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting that ended earlier this month. The statement showed that several members of the Fed are ready to remain firm in their fight against inflation as the labor market and wages further fuel price increases. Updated GDP figures and weekly jobless claims data are due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Follow live market updates.
2. AI gives Nvidia a boost
Chipmaker actions Nvidia surged after the company announced better-than-expected quarterly results. Nvidia was already booming as investors see it as well positioned to weather an economic downturn and falling PC sales. The stock was already up more than 40% this year before Wednesday night’s earnings announcement. Nvidia is also well positioned to meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence. Its data center segment, which includes AI chips, has shown continued growth in the most recent period. “The versatility and capability of generative AI has sparked a sense of urgency in companies around the world to develop and deploy AI strategies,” CEO Jensen Huang said on an earnings call on Wednesday.
3. California teams up on such a wintery day
Elon Musk and California are friends again, apparently. THE You’re here The CEO met with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday to tour the company’s new headquarters in Palo Alto. The electric vehicle maker, which is looking to expand its artificial intelligence and robot technology, is taking over a lease for office space that was previously occupied by Hewlett-Packard. “It was HP’s original headquarters, so I think it’s a poetic transition from the Silicon Valley founders to Tesla and we’re very excited to make it our global engineering headquarters,” said Musk, an outspoken critic of California politics and Democratic politics. . “And we’re a California-Texas company.” Indeed, the surprising meeting between Newsom, a Democrat, and Musk comes amid numerous regulatory battles between California and Tesla, and shortly after its headquarters move to Texas in 2021.
4. Desktop sharing at Google
Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Alphabet Inc. is expected to release earnings numbers on Feb. 2.
Marlena Sloss | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Alphabet’s Google is telling cloud workers to start sharing offices in the company’s five largest locations in the United States, including San Francisco, Seattle and New York, CNBC’s Jennifer Elias reported. Google’s cloud business is growing rapidly, generating billions in revenue every quarter, but still losing hundreds of millions of dollars every period. Overall, Alphabet pulled close to $60 billion in profits last year. Business leaders are calling the new seating plan “Cloud Office Evolution” or “CLOE”. Some Google employees scoffed at corporate messages surrounding the change. “Not all cost-cutting measures need to be mangled to sound good to employees,” read a post generated using the company’s internal meme generator. “A simple ‘We are reducing office space to reduce costs’ would make leadership more credible.”
5. “The Way of the Murderer”
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert dedicated to Russian servicemen involved in the country’s military campaign in Ukraine, on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2023.
Maxim Blinov | sputnik | via Reuters
Ukraine and Russia are stepping up their rhetoric as Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the former Soviet state approaches a year on Friday. “Russia has chosen the path of the murderer. The path of the terrorist. The path of the torturer. The path of the looter. This is the choice of the state of Russia, and there will be a state responsibility for the terror committed,” the Ukrainian president said. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post ahead of the grim anniversary. Putin, meanwhile, condemned US and Western support for Ukraine, while preparing for a possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping this spring. Follow live war updates.
CNBC’s Tanaya Macheel, Kif Leswing, Yasmin Khorram, Jennifer Elias and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.
