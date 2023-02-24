Business
More volatility, possible correction ahead for global stock markets: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) – Volatility in global stock markets is not yet over as more investors believe interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer, a Reuters poll shows. stock analysts, a slight majority of whom expect a correction within three years. month.
Global equities (.MIWD00000PUS) fell almost 20% in 2022 and would have done worse had it not been for a year-end rally on hopes that lower inflation and growth lower would force central banks to halt a historic rate hike and start cutting quickly within months.
However, sticky inflation, strong labor markets and resilient economic growth so far this year have dashed those rate cut expectations, driving bond yields and interest rates up sharply. of the market.
Stocks have rebounded around 20% in recent months and some strategists say the market has gone too far.
“Valuations are stretched across all equity markets following the rally since the start of the year. The recovery in earnings should be strong enough to warrant these levels, given that support from the decline in real rates should remain limited due to persistent levels of inflation,” said Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin.
Latest updates
See 2 more stories
The Feb. 10-22 Reuters poll of more than 150 strategists, analysts and fund managers covering 17 global equity indices found that 56% expected their local market to correct over the next three months.
A total of 48 of 86 respondents said the chance of a correction was high or very high. The other 38 said low or very low.
The poll showed a majority of indices surveyed would be below, or close to recouping their 2022 losses by the end of the year.
While corporate earnings will need to be strong, much will depend on whether inflation accelerates towards major central bank targets by the end of the year.
Most analysts agree that this ideal scenario is unlikely.
“If resilient growth/soft landing/no landing is the central perspective, it’s easier to explain stock market resilience with this ‘Goldilocks’ perspective,” noted Alan Ruskin, international strategist Chief at Deutsche Bank.
“If however this stronger growth is boosting inflation expectations, or if inflation is higher than expected, then the prospect that the Fed will have to do more/too much, in a world of structural change, adds to the risk of policy error, leaving stocks vulnerable.”
Nearly 60% of respondents, 48 out of 83, said their forecasts for the end of 2023 were not even partly dependent on central banks cutting interest rates within 12 months, suggesting that the narrative higher for longer prevailed. The other 35 said their outlook still hinged on central bank cuts.
A stronger majority of 70% of analysts, 57 out of 82, expected value stocks to outperform growth stocks this year.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) is expected to rise about 5% from Tuesday’s year-end. The S&P 500 was expected to end 2023 at 4,200 points, a 9.4% increase for the calendar year. This forecast target remained unchanged from a November 2022 poll.
Potential earnings downgrades and uncertainty over the outlook for monetary policy have led analysts and strategists to take a cautious view of European equities this year, with a key benchmark expected to edge lower in 2023.
India’s stock market will rise less this year than thought a few months ago, mainly due to higher interest rate expectations, but most analysts also saw low chances of a short-term correction. term.
“While we believe the first quarter may initially remain robust, fundamental confirmation for the next leg of the rally could eventually be missed,” noted Mislav Matejka, head of global and European equity strategy at JP Morgan.
Latam stock markets will have a relatively better year, with Mexican stocks expected to rise 6.7% to 57,500 points and Brazil’s Bovespa stock index to gain 14.5% to 125,000 points by the end of the year .
(Other stories from the Reuters Q1 Global Equity Markets Poll Brief:)
Reporting by Hari Kishan and Sarupya Ganguly; Additional reporting and polls by correspondents in Bangalore, Buenos Aires, London, Mexico City, Milan, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Tokyo and Toronto; Editing by Ross Finley and Sharon Singleton
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/poll-global-stocks-correct-short-term-inflation-weighs-2023-02-23/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Redbirds head east for Quad Meet in New Hampshire
- Bulldogs finish second, third at America East Championships
- Crokers Two-Run Single lifts Bluejays to 2-1 victory over Tarleton State
- It keeps the eggs warm during winter storms
- 59 dead after the boat carrying the migrants sank off the coast of Italy
- Censorship or context? Australian book industry struggles to refresh outdated classics | Australian books
- NIU takes first win of 2023 over Maine 6-3
- Migrant boat capsizes off Italian coast, killing dozens – BBC News
- Looney wins 200 Fly, Sun Devils takes fifth at Pac-12 Championships
- Girls’ State Hockey: Spuds win AA consolation title, Otters fall in A game – InForum
- NM State breaks two more school records and takes fifth at WAC Championships
- Saturday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more