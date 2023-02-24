More volatility, possible correction ahead for global stock markets: Reuters poll

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) – Volatility in global stock markets is not yet over as more investors believe interest rates are likely to stay higher for longer, a Reuters poll shows. stock analysts, a slight majority of whom expect a correction within three years. month.

Global equities (.MIWD00000PUS) fell almost 20% in 2022 and would have done worse had it not been for a year-end rally on hopes that lower inflation and growth lower would force central banks to halt a historic rate hike and start cutting quickly within months.

However, sticky inflation, strong labor markets and resilient economic growth so far this year have dashed those rate cut expectations, driving bond yields and interest rates up sharply. of the market.

Stocks have rebounded around 20% in recent months and some strategists say the market has gone too far.

“Valuations are stretched across all equity markets following the rally since the start of the year. The recovery in earnings should be strong enough to warrant these levels, given that support from the decline in real rates should remain limited due to persistent levels of inflation,” said Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin.

The Feb. 10-22 Reuters poll of more than 150 strategists, analysts and fund managers covering 17 global equity indices found that 56% expected their local market to correct over the next three months.

A total of 48 of 86 respondents said the chance of a correction was high or very high. The other 38 said low or very low.

The poll showed a majority of indices surveyed would be below, or close to recouping their 2022 losses by the end of the year.

While corporate earnings will need to be strong, much will depend on whether inflation accelerates towards major central bank targets by the end of the year.

Most analysts agree that this ideal scenario is unlikely.

“If resilient growth/soft landing/no landing is the central perspective, it’s easier to explain stock market resilience with this ‘Goldilocks’ perspective,” noted Alan Ruskin, international strategist Chief at Deutsche Bank.

“If however this stronger growth is boosting inflation expectations, or if inflation is higher than expected, then the prospect that the Fed will have to do more/too much, in a world of structural change, adds to the risk of policy error, leaving stocks vulnerable.”

Nearly 60% of respondents, 48 ​​out of 83, said their forecasts for the end of 2023 were not even partly dependent on central banks cutting interest rates within 12 months, suggesting that the narrative higher for longer prevailed. The other 35 said their outlook still hinged on central bank cuts.

A stronger majority of 70% of analysts, 57 out of 82, expected value stocks to outperform growth stocks this year.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index (.SPX) is expected to rise about 5% from Tuesday’s year-end. The S&P 500 was expected to end 2023 at 4,200 points, a 9.4% increase for the calendar year. This forecast target remained unchanged from a November 2022 poll.

Potential earnings downgrades and uncertainty over the outlook for monetary policy have led analysts and strategists to take a cautious view of European equities this year, with a key benchmark expected to edge lower in 2023.

India’s stock market will rise less this year than thought a few months ago, mainly due to higher interest rate expectations, but most analysts also saw low chances of a short-term correction. term.

“While we believe the first quarter may initially remain robust, fundamental confirmation for the next leg of the rally could eventually be missed,” noted Mislav Matejka, head of global and European equity strategy at JP Morgan.

Latam stock markets will have a relatively better year, with Mexican stocks expected to rise 6.7% to 57,500 points and Brazil’s Bovespa stock index to gain 14.5% to 125,000 points by the end of the year .

