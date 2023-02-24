NSE gets final green light from SEBI to launch social exchange





Leading exchange NSE announced on Thursday that it has received final approval from market regulator SEBI to create a social exchange (SSE) as a separate segment on its platform. Final clearance was received on February 22, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement. The social stock exchange segment will offer a new avenue for social enterprises to finance social initiatives, provide them with visibility and bring increased transparency in the mobilization and use of funds by social enterprises. “To raise awareness, we have organized various events and held social enterprises currently at different stages of onboarding to the exchange,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of NSE. Furthermore, he urged social enterprises to get in touch with the NSE to understand the mechanism and benefits of listing and listing on the social stock market segment. Under the rules, any social enterprise, nonprofit organization (NPO), or for-profit social enterprise (FPE), that establishes its primacy of social intent can be listed on the ESS segment. For eligible NPOs, the first stage of onboarding begins with listing on the Social Stock Exchange segment. After listing, NPOs can initiate the fundraising process by issuing instruments such as the Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) through public issuance or private placement. Currently, the regulations have prescribed the minimum issue size at Rs 1 crore and the minimum application size at Rs 2 lakh for ZCZP issuance. For FPE, the process for issuing and listing securities would be the same as that applicable to issuing and listing securities under the exchange’s existing processes — based on the eligibility criteria for lead board, SME platform or innovator growth platform as appropriate in addition to the criteria for eligibility as social enterprises.

