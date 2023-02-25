FCC meeting March 16 to review accessibility features





On February 23, 2023, the FCC announced a draft agenda for the open Commission meeting scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The meeting will be held in the Commission Meeting Room, 45 L Street NE Washington, DC, and will be broadcast live with closed captioning at www.fcc.gov/live. As part of the agenda, the Commission will consider: 1. Another notice of proposed rulemaking related to expanding the availability of audio-described programming that: Proposes to expand support for people who are blind or visually impaired and ensure they have access to video programming nationwide by expanding audio description requirements to all remaining areas of the television market.

Invites comment on whether the costs of implementing audio description regulations in Designated Market Areas (DMAs) 101-210 are reasonable.

Proposes to phase in audio description requirements for 10 additional DMAs each year until all DMAs are covered, beginning with DMAs 101-110 on January 1, 2025 and ending with DMAs 201-210 on January 1 January 2035. 2. A notice of proposed rulemaking and order regarding the implementation of the Martha Wright-Reed Fair and Reasonable Communications Act of 2022 (the Act), which directs the Commission to adopt tariffs and fees fair and reasonable for incarcerated audio and video communications services that: Seeks feedback on the Commission’s ability to ensure incarcerated communication services are accessible and usable by people with communication disabilities. Press release of the meeting of March 16, 2023:

URL: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-391234A1.pdf Public Draft Audio Description

URL: https://www.fcc.gov/document/proposing-expanded-audio-description-availability Public Draft Notice and Accessible Prison Communications Order:

URL: https://www.fcc.gov/document/ensuring-just-and-reasonable-rates-incarcerated-people More information on the March 16, 2023 meeting: https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2023/03/march-2023-open-commission-meeting Although the public meeting is open to the public, the FCC headquarters building is not open access and all guests must check in and be screened by FCC security at the main street entrance. L. Attendees of the open meeting will not be required to have an appointment, but must otherwise comply with the protocols described at: https://www.fcc.gov/visit. Reasonable Accommodations: Open captioning will be provided for this event. Other reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities are available upon request. In your application, include a description of the accommodation you will need and a way to contact you if we need more information. Last minute requests will be accepted but may not be possible to fulfill. Email: [email protected] or call the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau at 202-418-0530. For general information on audio description, please visit the FCC webpage: https://www.fcc.gov/audio-description. For more information on the Supplemental Audio Description Notice, please contact Diana Sokolow, Policy Division, Media Office, (202) 418-0588, email [email protected] For general information about communication services for incarcerated individuals, please visit the FCC’s webpage: https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/telephone-service-incarcerated-individuals. For more information about the Accessible Prison Communication Element, please contact Michael Scott, Office of Disability Rights, Office of Consumer and Governmental Affairs, at (202) 418-1264 or [email protected] People who use videophones and are fluent in American Sign Language (ASL) can call the FCC’s ASL Consumer Helpline at (844) 432-2275 (videophone).

