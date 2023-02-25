Stock market today: live updates

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday, capping their worst week of 2023, after the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge showed a stronger-than-expected price rise last month.

THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 336.99 points, or 1.0%, to end at 32,816.92. THE S&P500 fell 1% to close at 3,970.04. THE Nasdaq Compound slid 1.7% to end at 11,394.94. The Dow Jones fell 510 points, or 1.54%, earlier in the trading session.

Major averages also ended the week with their biggest losses in 2023. The S&P 500 fell 2.7%, marking its worst week since Dec. 9. The Dow Jones fell almost 3.0% this week, its fourth consecutive week of losses. The Nasdaq closed down 3.3%, marking its second negative week in three.

Boeing actions down more than 4% after the company temporarily halted delivery of its 787 Dreamliners due to a fuselage problem. Shares of Microsoft And Home deposit fell 2.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

The core personal consumption expenditure price indexthe Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.6% in January and 4.7% from a year earlier, beating economists’ expectations.

The report added to concerns that the Fed may have to hold higher rates for longer to ease inflationary pressures.

Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, thinks there’s more to the market downturn than the PCE numbers.

“Another reason the market is having trouble to some degree, I think, isn’t just higher inflation or concerns that the Fed will have to stay tighter for longer,” Sonders said Friday.

“But there was just a lot of speculation that ebbed into speculative foam. And the market tends to move against the tide when sentiment gets a little too foamy. So I think part of the movement has to do with the sentiment. Not just those macro forces,” she added.

The strategist believes that inflation cannot come down without a broader economic slowdown.

“I think something should give either in the economy generally or more specifically in the labor market to bring about the unsullied demise of inflation,” Sonders said. “Without this proportionate hit to the economy or the labor market, I think it’s overkill.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story misrepresented moving Microsoft shares.