Highlights of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) meeting 20 – 23 February 2023
Eight new drugs recommended for approval
The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended granting marketing authorization forWith Akee(niraparib/abiraterone acetate) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with BRCA 1/BRCA 2 mutations.
The committee adopted a favorable opinion forElfabrio* (pegunigalsidase alfa) for the treatment of Fabry disease, a rare genetic disorder resulting from the accumulation of a type of fat in the cells of the body.
Bearings* (sirolimus) received a positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of facial angiofibroma, a benign vascular skin lesion composed of fibrous dermal tissue and blood vessels. Hyftor is indicated for the treatment of adults and children over six years of age.
The CHMP has adopted a favorable opinion forOpzelura(ruxolitinib) for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo, a skin disorder characterized by depigmented patches of skin. Opzelura is indicated for the treatment of adults and adolescents from 12 years of age.
The committee adopted a favorable opinion forTibsovo* (ivosidenib) for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, and for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, a type of cancer that forms in the bile ducts. The committee also adopted a positive opinion for its duplicateTidhesco* (ivosidenib) for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia.
The CHMP has issued a favorable opinion onVaphseo(vadadustat) for the treatment of symptomatic anemia in adults with chronic renal failure on maintenance dialysis.
The biosimilar drugKnown(eculizumab) received a favorable opinion in the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in adults and children. Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria is a life-threatening genetic condition that causes the breakdown of red blood cells leading to various medical complications. Bekemv is the first approved biosimilar for this active substance. Unlike the reference product, Bekemv is contraindicated in patients with hereditary fructose intolerance and in children under two years of age.
Recommendations on extensions of therapeutic indication for four medicinal products
The committee recommended four indication extensions for medicines already authorized in the European Union (EU): Esbriet, Libtayo, Rinvoq and TachoSil.
Withdrawals of applications
The request for extension of the therapeutic indication ofBuvidalto treat chronic (long-term) pain in people dependent on opioids has been withdrawn. A questions and answers document on the withdrawal is available in the grid below.
Review of recommendation
The applicant forSohonos* has requested a reconsideration of the EMA’s January 2023 opinion. Upon receipt of the grounds for the request, the Agency will reconsider its opinion and issue a final recommendation.
COVID-19 Updates
The committee recommended allowing the use ofCOVID-19 VaccineValneva(inactivated, with adjuvant) as a booster dose in adults 18 to 50 years of age.
An overview of all COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the EU is available on the EMA website.
The committee recommended the refusal of a marketing authorization forLavrio(molnupiravir) for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults.
The review of Lagevrio’s marketing authorization application had started on November 23, 2021, following opinions intended to support decisions at Member State level to allow possible early use of the medicine before the marketing authorization. After assessing the interim data available at the time of the opinion, and any additional data provided by the company since then, the CHMP concluded that the clinical benefit of Lagevrio in the treatment of adults with COVID-19 who are not receiving supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing a severe form of COVID-19 could not be demonstrated. Based on the totality of the data, it could not be concluded that Lagevrio may reduce the risk of hospitalization or death or shorten the duration of illness or recovery time in adults at risk of serious illness. . Furthermore, it was not possible to identify a specific group of patients in whom a clinically relevant benefit of Lagevrio could be demonstrated. For more information on this negative review, see the Q&A document in the grid below.
Agenda and Minutes
The agenda for the February 2023 CHMP meeting is published on the EMA website. The minutes of the January 2023 CHMP meeting will be published in the coming weeks.
CHMP statistics
Key figures from the February 2023 CHMP meeting are shown in the graph below.
*This product was designated as an orphan drug during its development. Orphan designations are reviewed by the EMA’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) at the time of approval to determine whether the information available to date allows maintaining the orphan status of the medicine and granting the medicine ten years commercial exclusivity.
