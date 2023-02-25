Stocks slip after hotter-than-expected key inflation print

U.S. stocks fell on Friday after the Federal Reserve’s most closely watched measure of inflation turned stronger than expected, another sign that price pressures have turned sticky in 2023.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) scored more than 300 points, or 1%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) fell 1.7%. Friday marked the worst week for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq since December.

US Treasury yields spiked higher after the reading. The 2-year note jumped 12 basis points to 4.81% while the 10-year note gained 7 basis points to 3.95%.

The personal consumer expenditure (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of how quickly prices are rising in the economy, rose 0.6% in January and 5.4% over compared to last year. On a “basic” basis, which excludes the volatile components of food and energy, prices rose 0.6% for the month and 4.7% compared to last year.

The Commerce Department report also showed consumer spending rose 1.8% last month from December after falling the previous month.

The numbers confirm recent indications that inflation is not falling at the pace and to the extent that investors had hoped, even though prices have stabilized from the highs of the current inflation cycle.

The December 1 CPI was revised higher, and now every January reading has surprised on the upside. Inflations like an old boyfriend or girlfriend that keeps popping up when you don’t want to see them,” David Russell, vice president of Market Intelligence at TradeStation said in a note.

In individual goods movements, Block (SQ) rose 4.3% after the payments processor announced fourth-quarter financial results that saw profits and revenue exceed expectations.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares fell 1% after the media giant experienced a big loss of income for the last three months of the year.

Boeing (BA) shares closed down 4.8% after the airline the manufacturer said it suspended deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets due to a documentation issue.

Beyond Meat (BYND) the stock rebounded 10% after better-than-expected earnings and CEO Ethan Brown said the company was see progress in their efforts to reduce manufacturing costs and barriers.

Struggling used car retailer (CVNA) plunged 20.5% after declare a net loss which was nine times wider in the fourth quarter.

The bumpier-than-expected road to restoring price stability and strong economic data to start the year has boosted nonfarm payrolls by 517,000 in January while retail sales jumped 3% caused investors to readjust their expectations for the path of interest rates, putting a damper on the market’s recent momentum.

The S&P 500 ended a four-day losing streak on Thursday as stocks closed higher. But earlier this week, on Tuesday, stocks had their worst day of the year.

“Stock market bulls and even Chairman Powell have bragged about entrenched expectations for inflation and how consumers and investors believe it is moving in the right direction,” said Lisa Shalett, Chief Investment Officer of Morgan Stanley, in a note earlier this week, noting that January’s consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) raised questions about whether the rise in the inflation stagnates.

“Given the cross-currents of data, the central bank should tread carefully. Investors continue to bet on a Fed put; or a quick return to financial repression are likely to be wrong this time,” he said. Shalett said. “The Fed’s credibility is at stake, and it risks overshooting rather than giving up the fight against inflation too soon.”

