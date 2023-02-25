Business
After long delay, Moderna pays NIH for Covid vaccine technique
As Moderna racked up tens of billions of dollars in sales of its coronavirus vaccine, the company delayed paying the rights to a chemical technique scientists said it borrowed from government-funded research and used in its firing extremely successful.
But Moderna and the government have now come to an agreement. The company said Thursday it had made a $400 million payment for the technique which will be shared by the National Institutes of Health and two US universities where the method was invented.
The payment, disclosed in Latest Modernas Earnings Reportrepresented a small victory for pundits and activists who have long argued that the company has resisted acknowledging its debt to the government and university researchers.
If pharmaceutical companies are going to make billions of dollars, it seems reasonable that the scientists who helped generate some of the initial intellectual property and the universities also share some of the earnings, said Jason McLellan, a structural biologist who, in 2017, led efforts to design the technique in question as a researcher at the Geisel School of Medicine in Dartmouth. Much of this money will now be reinvested in future development and research.
Moderna is still locked in a separate, high-stakes dispute with the NIH over who invented the vaccine’s core component, the genetic sequence that helps recipients mount an immune response.
The NIH said its scientists, some of whom had collaborated with Moderna for years, helped design this sequence. Moderna also received nearly $10 billion in public funds to develop and test the vaccine and to supply doses to the federal government. The company has sold around $36 billion worth of coronavirus vaccines worldwide.
But even as the fight over the footage drew public attention, including suggestions from the NIH that it might consider legal action, another stalemate played out largely in private, this one regarding the chemical adjustment which was the subject of the payments announced on Thursday.
Learn more about the coronavirus pandemic
The technique was integral to a number of coronavirus vaccines, including Modernas, scientists have said. This involved changing the mRNA code in vaccines so that they help people generate an immune response to the version of the spike proteins found on the surface of the coronavirus before they fuse with human cells.
It appeared indisputable to legal experts that government and university researchers had invented the technique. Scientists from Dartmouth, Scripps Research, California, and NIH results published in 2017 and filed a patent. A patent was issued in 2021.
Other vaccine makers have also acknowledged relying on the researchers’ work. At the end of 2021, seven pharmaceutical companies had agreed to pay the three institutions for the use of their technique. Among them was BioNTech, whose coronavirus vaccine made with Pfizer became Modernas’ main competitor.
But negotiations with Moderna have been slower. The delay in licensing advanced technology has become another sore point between the company and the government.
Moderna has benefited greatly from government largesse, and it has a public duty, but it has been very reluctant and slow to recognize that public duty, said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University.
Gostin said the deal announced Thursday, which was finalized in December, was a small sign in the right direction.
Chris Ridley, a spokesman for Moderna, said in a statement that the company and the government have been engaged in productive discussions since 2020 regarding the licensing of certain patents related to Covid-19 vaccines. He added: “It was always our intention to reach an agreement, and we were delighted to have done so last December.
The NIH did not immediately respond to questions about negotiations with Moderna or whether it was still awaiting licensing fees from any other vaccine maker.
As part of the deal with Moderna, the company made what it described as a $400 million catch-up payment to the NIH. The government will share this money with Dartmouth and Scripps. Individual scientists who helped invent the technique are also likely to receive part of the payment, experts said. Moderna said the deal also requires royalty payments representing low single-digit percentages of future Covid-19 vaccine sales.
The company has forecast Covid vaccine sales of $5 billion for 2023.
The NIH tends to be reluctant to aggressively assert legal rights over its work, experts said, a stance that some activists say hurts taxpayers who face high prices for drugs developed with funding and government research. In the case of the dispute over the advanced protein technique, the experts said, the NIH was in a particularly delicate position because of its parallel fight over who ultimately invented the vaccine.
This put more responsibility on Dartmouth and Scripps to encourage the government and Moderna to come to an agreement. For these institutions, the potential license fee represented a significant opportunity to invest money in the same types of research that revealed how to modify the spike protein in the first place.
We weren’t doing it to benefit shareholders, said Kim Rosenfield, Dartmouth’s director of technology transfer. This money will be directly reinvested in the type of research that enables other life-saving drugs and in educating people.
For a university the size of Dartmouth, she said, the payments were a game-changer. Royalty payments for an earlier drug developed in part at Dartmouth helped the university set up the research program where Dr McLellan worked, Ms Rosenfield said. Now payments for Dr. McLellan’s discoveries could help cultivate future discoveries.
The university said it had already received $117 million from vaccine makers who made previous deals to license the cutting-edge technique.
Dr McLellan was working in Dartmouth responding to an outbreak of an earlier coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, when he developed the trick to alter the spike. The spikes on the surface of this virus were also tortuous and unstable, taking one shape before invading a cell and another after.
Dr. McLellans’ team, working with Dr. Barney Graham of the NIH and Andrew Ward of Scripps, knew the spike had to be locked in place if it was to elicit the strongest immune response possible. After several failed attempts, they zeroed in on a particularly loose tip joint and added two stiff amino acids, a tweak that made the whole thing stiffer.
Philip Hanlon, the chairman of Dartmouth, said it had been an exciting time when research had been harnessed for coronavirus vaccines. Ensuring that the university and its scientists are paid for the work, he said, would pave the way for future research, especially experiments risky and uncertain enough that pharmaceutical companies generally do not see fit to do. lead them themselves.
I think that gives you a partnership model where basic curiosity-based research took place on a campus and ultimately led to the creation of a product that saved millions of lives, he said.
|
