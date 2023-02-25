After long delay, Moderna pays NIH for Covid vaccine technique

As Moderna racked up tens of billions of dollars in sales of its coronavirus vaccine, the company delayed paying the rights to a chemical technique scientists said it borrowed from government-funded research and used in its firing extremely successful.

But Moderna and the government have now come to an agreement. The company said Thursday it had made a $400 million payment for the technique which will be shared by the National Institutes of Health and two US universities where the method was invented.

The payment, disclosed in Latest Modernas Earnings Reportrepresented a small victory for pundits and activists who have long argued that the company has resisted acknowledging its debt to the government and university researchers.

If pharmaceutical companies are going to make billions of dollars, it seems reasonable that the scientists who helped generate some of the initial intellectual property and the universities also share some of the earnings, said Jason McLellan, a structural biologist who, in 2017, led efforts to design the technique in question as a researcher at the Geisel School of Medicine in Dartmouth. Much of this money will now be reinvested in future development and research.