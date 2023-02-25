Opinion: Where is the bull market? Stock market investors are not buying it.

Did Joe and Joanna Q. Public buy the stock market rally of the past five months?

Not according to our data.

Instead, they show that mainstream investors have been bailing out equity funds for months. (And that was even before the last two weeks, when the market rally stopped and then started to reverse.)

Read: Are you approaching retirement? Here’s how to take your portfolio from growth to income.

The data comes as pension giant Fidelity Investments reports that average account balances fell sharply during last year’s rout. Although the Boston-based company noted that sales increased during the fourth quarter (as the market recovered) and were higher than a decade ago.

First, let’s look at stock market activity among ordinary members of the public.

The chart above shows the flow of money into and out of equity mutual funds and ETFs. When the numbers are positive, they show that the public invested more in these funds than they took out: that the public, as a whole, were net investors. If the numbers are negative, they show that selling outweighed buying: that the public, as a whole, was pulling its money out of the stock market.

The figures come from the Investment Company Institute, the fund industry’s trade association, and cover around 98% of all funds.

The chart shows three-month moving averages, to smooth out short-term month-to-month variations and show the overall trend. And the picture is quite clear.

The public has been bailing out equity funds since last spring. The market rush in 2021 and early 2022 is history.

October is the only month since last May where members of the public were net investors in equity funds. And they’ve sold funds for four of the last five weeks.

OK, so sentiment is a subjective thing to try to gauge. THE weekly survey by the American Association of Individual Investors, for example, has been markedly bullish until this week.

Again, what people actually do with their money is probably more interesting than what they say. It doesn’t cost you a penny to say you’re an optimist or a pessimist. What matters is how you bet.

Meanwhile, news about Fidelity’s 401(k) and IRA balances raise questions about what really happened to ordinary investors last year.

The S&P 500 SPX,

-1.05%

fell 18% in 2022. But according to Fidelity, the average balance of 401(k)s and IRAs still fell, even after including all the extra money savers poured into them.

The average 401(k) ended the year at $103,900, down nearly $27,000, or 20.5%, from the comparable figure a year earlier. The average IRA was even lower, over $31,000, or 23%, to $104,000.

This was the case even though the average participant continued to save almost 14% of their salary.

What is unclear is to what extent these steep declines are the result of investment losses, and to what extent a shifting mix of investors. Fidelity reports a growing number of accounts held by younger investors, including Millennials and Gen Z, as you’d expect. And these accounts inevitably have much lower average balances than those held by older investors who are closer to retirement.

A Fidelity spokeswoman confirmed churn was a factor. Member turnover is constant, and older participants (with higher balances) are constantly closing their accounts and being replaced by new employees with minimal balances to begin with, she said.

Fidelity data often provides important insight into Americans’ retirement savings, as the company is an industry giant. It manages tax-deferred retirement plans, that is, 401(k) and 403(b) plans for 24,500 organizations and 22 million people, as well as IRA accounts for an additional 13.6 million.

It’s hard to tell if the news is bad or neutral, but it’s hard to see it as positive.