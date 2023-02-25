Dow drops 349 points after hot inflation data





US stocks slid on Friday after key inflation data turned hotter than expected.

The Core PCE, the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.6% in January, beating economists’ estimates.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday as investors brace for a more hawkish Federal Reserve after key inflation data for January turned hotter than expected. Core data on personal consumption expenditure, the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.6% from the previous month, beating economists’ estimates and the highest since June. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average were all heading for a losing week after swinging between gains and losses in recent trading sessions. The S&P 500 is on track for its worst week since mid-December. Treasury yields jumped, with the two-year yield hitting 4.79%, its highest level since 2007. The 10-year yield rose eight basis points to 3.96%. “We have an extremely difficult economy to read,” former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said. “People may be reading a little too much in the moment in terms of economic strength versus how things could look very different in a quarter or two.” Here’s where the U.S. indices were at the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Friday: Here’s what else happened today: Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers described four troubling signs that indicate why the US economy may be approaching the edge of the cliff, he told Bloomberg.

Tesla boss Elon Musk reiterated his view that central bank tightening could crush the value of the entire stock market. “A bad move by the Fed affects everyone’s life,” he tweeted.

In a flurry of tweets this week, top economist David Rosenberg dashed hopes that the US economy could escape recession, adding that Wall Street was lying about a “no landing” scenario.

These four charts show how Putin’s war in Ukraine has transformed the oil and gas landscape. In commodities, bonds and crypto: West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.9% to $74.67 a barrel. Brent, the international oil benchmark, fell 0.6% to $81.57 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.5% to $1,818 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield gained eight basis points to 3.96%.

Bitcoin fell 0.05% to $24,130.33.

