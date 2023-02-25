Asian stocks mixed after Wall St snapped losing streak | Sotck exchange

BANGKOK (AP) Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday after Wall Street snapped its longest losing streak since December with a modest rally led by tech stocks.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices rose while US futures fell slightly.

Japan reported its underlying consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh foods, rose the most in 41 years in January. But its central bank chief candidate, economist Kazuo Ueda, told lawmakers he favored keeping Japan’s benchmark interest rate close to zero to ensure stable growth.

Ueda is set to succeed BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda when he steps down in April after two 5-year terms marked by unprecedented easing. The leadership change sparked speculation that the ultra-loose monetary policy might change, although Ueda sought to dispel such expectations.

It takes time before the effects of monetary policy are felt, Ueda told parliament, noting that price increases were peaking.

Wages in Japan failed to keep pace with price increases, and worries about a possible global recession left the BOJ hesitant to change course.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.1% to 27,390.09 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,303.50. The Indian Sensex rose 0.3% to 59,814.70.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 1.4% to 20,063.48 while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.7% to 3,264.58. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.7% to 2,423.56. Bangkok and Taiwan also fell.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% for its first gain in five days, closing at 4,012.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 33,153.91, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 0.7% to 11,590.40.

Tech stocks led the way after Nvidia reported better-than-expected last quarter results. Its shares jumped 14% after it also gave an upcoming revenue forecast that beat some analysts’ expectations. He cited the resumption of strength in video games and the demand for artificial intelligence products.

Tech and high-growth stocks have struggled recently on concerns about rising interest rates. They are seen as among the most vulnerable as Federal Reserve rates rise in hopes of stamping out inflation.

High rates hurt the prices of investments, especially those considered riskiest, most expensive, or whose strong growth is farthest in the future. They also increase the risk of a recession because they slow down the economy.

A long list of reports has shown that the US economy is doing better than expected, raising hopes that a recession can be avoided. But it’s also forced Wall Street raises its forecasts to find out how high the Fed will raise interest rates and how long it will keep them there.

Fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, the latest indication that the labor market remains resilient. A separate report said economic growth was likely a little weaker in the last three months of 2022 than previously expected. But the US economy still grew at an annual rate of 2.7%.

Wall Street raised expectations for rates and the Fed was more evident in the bond market, where Treasury yields soared this month. They loosened up a bit on Thursday, easing some of the pressure on stocks.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set mortgage rates and other large loans, plunged to 3.86% Friday morning from 3.93% Wednesday night. Earlier this week, it rose above 3.95%, approaching its highest level since November.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Modernwhose shares fell 6.7% after announcing that its fourth-quarter profit fell 70% as sales of COVID-19 vaccines plummeted and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment.

Domino’s Pizza fell 11.7% despite higher-than-expected profit and Lordstown Motors fell 11.4% to $1.09 after announcing a temporary halt to production and deliveries of its electric pickup truck Endurance due to performance and quality issues with some components.

In other trading on Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 67 cents to $76.06 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, took 67 cents to $82.62 a barrel.

The US dollar slipped to 134.68 Japanese yen from 134.70 yen. The euro fell from $1.0596 to $1.0600.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Stan Choe contributed.