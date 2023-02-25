Business
Warnings of a stock market bubble finally prove too big for the S&P 500
(Bloomberg) – Betting on the stock market rebound has always been a long shot. Now that looks like a zero bet.
While the re-emergence of higher-than-expected inflation was the immediate cause of the latest plunge, another force is also at play in the second-longest streak of weekly declines since May: lofty valuations. A lens that factors in the increasingly anemic expected earnings growth of the S&P 500 shows stocks are as highly rated as they have been in nearly three decades of data.
The model, a tool of Fidelity Investments legend Peter Lynch a generation ago, is the PEG ratio, the market’s price-earnings multiple divided by its expected growth rate. The higher it is, the more expensive the stock is and right now, at around 1.8 based on longer-term estimates, the message from the indicators looks worrying to many.
Stretched multiples at a time when the Federal Reserve is tightening its resolve to whip inflation is now a cocktail that investors didn’t want to be part of in February. In a holiday-shortened week that ended with an unexpected acceleration in central banks’ favorite inflation gauge, the S&P 500 slipped 2.7%, extending a downtrend that risks erasing all earnings of 2023.
Valuations look stretched on most earnings multiples, but when you plug in the level of growth and the fact that growth is slowing, they look even more stretched, Peter van Dooijeweert, head of multi-asset solutions at Man, said over the phone. Solutions. Either the Fed must pivot and rates must fall, or when the Fed pivots earnings will resume a very strong growth trajectory. These are very great things to wish for.
Since hitting a high earlier this month, the S&P 500 has erased more than half of a year-to-date gain that at one point reached almost 10%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has already erased its 2023 lead after falling four weeks in a row.
Retirement is a time of reckoning for bulls who have defied falling earnings and rising rates to drive stocks higher. At 18 times earnings, the S&P 500 is trading slightly above its 10-year average. Yet when stacked alongside a wave of earnings downgrades, the picture is less reassuring.
Amid growing concerns about an economic recession, Wall Street analysts are cutting their earnings forecasts. The expected rate of revenue growth for 2023 has turned negative, down from a positive projection of nearly 10% in June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.
It’s not just this year that earnings sentiment is deteriorating. Expected profits for the next three to five years have seen a large reduction, as the pace of expansion has halved since the start of 2022, according to data compiled by Yardeni Research.
At the center of the downgrades are fears that the post-pandemic boom, driven by unprecedented government stimulus and a rapid shift to online spending, may be unsustainable.
Deteriorating growth prospects have led to a relentless rise in the PEG ratio. As it stands, based on long-term earnings forecasts, the S&P 500 is about 20% more expensive than it ever was during the dotcom bubble.
The current level of US PEG ratio valuations is the result of sub-investor long-term EPS growth mat pulling back, wrote Albert Edwards, Societe Generale’s notoriously gloomy global strategist, in a note this week. All of this means that the current PE of around 18x is very vulnerable, and not just against significantly higher cash/bond yields (TINA is dead and buried), he said, referring to the abbreviation because there is no alternative to buying shares.
Like many valuation models, the PEG is not a great timing tool. Its previous high, reached in mid-2020, saw stocks continue to rise for more than a year. The ratio also peaked in 2009 and 2016, which did not prove an immediate death knell for the bulls.
Theoretically, stretched valuations are not a hindrance for equities as long as corporate earnings are able to catch up. Whether it happens again this time is the biggest question facing equity investors today.
In the eyes of Ed Yardeni, the founder of his namesake company, the PEG ratio reflects two conflicting narratives, one showing that investors are willing to look past any short-term hurdles and pay for stocks, and the other reflecting growing skepticism about growth.
It’s a signal of caution as you have a tug of war between relative pessimism among analysts and relative optimism among investors, Yardeni said. It may just turn out to be a standoff where neither side is making any progress, which might be the case for a little while.
Since June, the S&P 500 has mostly been stuck in an 800-point band, creating headaches for bulls and bears alike. During the period, the indices’ closing prices averaged 3,939, about 30 points from where they ended on Friday.
As the benchmark gauge jumped 17% from its October low, some market watchers viewed the rebound as the start of a new bull market. For David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US, it’s too early to give the green light as stocks have yet to start looking like bargains.
He didn’t say that either in October when we had the start of this market rally, Donabedian said. So for me, we haven’t seen that capitulation phase that every bear market has where investors throw in the towel, give up hope, and you get a market that objectively looks cheap. Were not there yet.
–With the help of Vildana Hajric.
2023 Bloomberg LP
