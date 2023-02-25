Stock market outlook: what to watch in the week ahead

What’s in store for the stock market in the coming week? No one has a crystal ball, but here’s a solid bet: All eyes will be on economic indicators as investors grapple with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate plans.

Until markets begin to see disinflation in both goods and services, inflation will be a major concern when it comes to raising monetary policy. And, as experts have told Money before, investors should probably prepare for more volatility.

Here’s what market watchers will have in mind the week of February 27:

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad. Advertisement Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA Gold IRAs help protect your investments by providing the diversification and asset stability you need. Click on your state to get started. Hawaii Alaska Florida Caroline from the south Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee IR Rhode Island CT Connecticut MY Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire Vermont Vermont new York New Jersey New Jersey OF Delaware MARYLAND Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia CC washington d.c. Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas Start investing today

1. Clues to the Fed’s next steps in fighting inflation

The Fed has raised interest rates several times throughout 2022 in an effort to rein in inflation. More recently, the central bank raised the federal funds rate in February by 25 basis points – a smaller increase than investors have grown accustomed to. But minutes of its meeting indicate that Fed officials do not plan to stop raising rates anytime soon.

This is important because higher interest rates tend to depress the price of financial assets, such as stocks.

“What the market is looking for is a bit of that Goldilocks environment where the economy is slowing down enough that inflation continues to moderate – but not to the point of falling into a recession,” says David Sekera, senior market strategist American for investment. Morningstar research firm.

2. Updated data on home sales and manufacturing

Overall, “the majority of economic reports ahead should show signs of strength,” says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. That includes data on pending home sales — signed contracts to purchase existing homes — to be released Monday by the National Association of Realtors.

However, durable goods data, which will also be released on Monday, is expected to reverse the trend and show some weakness, Stovall said.

Meanwhile, the results of the Conference Board’s monthly consumer confidence survey will be released on Tuesday and will give an idea of ​​how consumers feel about economic activity. This metric is important because it can provide insight into how Americans plan to spend.

Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, said reports from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) – ISM manufacturing on Wednesday and ISM non-manufacturing on Friday – “will offer important insight into the broader economic landscape.”

As the manufacturing sector slumps, there are signs that the downturn may have bottomed out, Krosby says. The services report saw modest expansion and “given that most of the economy is service-oriented, new orders and hiring expectations could signal continued strength in the economy,” it added. he.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad. Advertisement Take control of your financial future by investing in gold Achieve greater financial security by offering effective solutions that can help protect your wealth. Click below to start investing today! Invest in gold

3. Revenue Reports for Target, Costco and Salesforce

Earnings season may be coming to an end, but there are still important reports coming out next week that experts will be watching.

Target is expected to release its quarterly results on Tuesday. Analysts will likely be watching Target’s forecast closely and comparing it to recent forecasts from Walmart and Home Depot that indicate retailers expect consumers to slow down their spending this year. Costco’s results and forecast, due Thursday, will also provide insight into how consumers are feeling, Sekera said.

Sekera says he will also be watching revenue reports from Workday and Salesforce, due Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Newsletter Every day, we publish the latest news, stories and content on the financial topics that matter. This is your daily guide to all things personal finance. Newsletter Successful subscription! You will now receive Money’s Daily Money newsletter at Respond anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to spam or promotions folder. If you don’t see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad. Advertisement Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad. Advertisement Goldco can help you take control of your financial future

More money :

What the stock buyback boom means for investors

Why analysts are predicting another stock market plunge

7 Best Online Stock Trading Platforms