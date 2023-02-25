Business
Despite high inflation, Americans are spending like crazyExBulletin
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Something unexpected is happening in the US economy.
Inflation remains high, but many Americans embarked on a spending spree last month, eating out and buying cars.
In ordinary times, this extra spending would be good news for an economy heavily dependent on consumer money.
But there’s a catch: All this spending threatens to put upward pressure on inflation at a time when the Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to control prices.
It is therefore essential to assess the duration of these consumption expenditures.
A drop in consumer spending would help calm inflation, but it would also raise fears of a recession. On the other hand, if spending continues to grow at this rate, it could force the Fed to raise interest rates even more aggressively to keep prices in check.
Here are three things to know about Americans’ spending habits and what they mean for the US economy.
Why some Americans still have money to burn
Just when it seemed like consumers were running out of gas, shoppers seem to be getting a second wind.
Personal spending rose 1.8% in January, according to the Department of Commerce Friday, as consumers splurged on goods as well as services like going out for meals or the movies.
Lots of people have money to spend, thanks to strong job growth and salary increase. Pensioners also got a raise this year. Social Security benefits rose 8.7% in January, the largest increase in the cost of living in four decades.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Jonathan Silver, who tracks the use of credit cards by about 100 million people nationwide, says the additional revenue will help support consumer spending in the months ahead.
“We’re bullish on 23,” said Silver, CEO of Affinity Solutions. “We believe the spending rate will hold up.
Additionally, many people amassed additional savings during the early months of the pandemic, when spending opportunities were limited and the government handed out multiple rounds of relief payments. While bank balances have shrunk, Americans are still sitting on plenty of extra cash.
“We estimate that households still have about ten months of purchasing power left if they continue to deplete their excess savings at the rate they have over the past six months,” Wells Fargo economists wrote in a research note Friday.
People who postponed travel during the height of the pandemic are making up for lost time. Vacation visits to Las Vegas jumped more than 20% last year.
“People realized what they were missing during Covid,” says Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “I think it’s sparked a real energy around going back to experiences. And we’re seeing, and I’m sure you do in the numbers as well, a shift from buying things to buying experiences.”
January’s numbers show a jump in both. Spending on goods increased by 2.8%, while spending on services increased by 1.3%.
But can all this spending last?
Of course, not everyone has cash. Some homes are struggling. And companies are unconvinced that consumers’ free-spending habits will continue.
Spending rose much faster than income in January, and buyers could be nearing their limits.
Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, expects only modest sales growth this year. CEO Doug McMillon notes that shoppers are increasingly focusing on basic necessities like groceries, while limiting spending on more discretionary items.
“Customers are still spending money,” McMillon told analysts last week. “It’s obviously not as clear to us what the second half of the year looks like.”
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Restaurant owner Cameron Mitchell is equally cautious. Mitchell, who operates dozens of restaurants ranging from high-end steakhouses to more casual Mexican eateries, has noticed diners seem to gravitate to his cheaper outlets.
It opted to skip its usual spring price increase this year, fearing customers would feel burned out.
“That’s exactly what my gut tells me as an operator,” says Mitchell. “One year ago [people] knew we had to raise our prices. It was obvious and they accepted it. But the consumer is starting to change. I think people want inflation to come down and they don’t tolerate price hikes anymore.”
And eventually, Fed rate hikes could bite
There is another reason spending could cool.
The Fed tried to get buyers to slow down their spending by raising interest rates, in an effort to curb inflation.
Economist Ian Shepherdson thinks the Fed’s efforts are paying off. He believes last month’s surprisingly high spending was a fluke, resulting from unusually warm weather.
“I was a little surprised by the willingness of some people to jump on those January numbers and proclaim that they mark some sort of proof that the economy is not responding to Fed interest rate increases” , said Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “I think the trends are, from the Fed’s perspective, pretty supportive. Economic growth is slowing. Inflation is coming down. But those things never happen in a straight line.”
Chris Casella / Courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
The economic lines are particularly meandering at the moment. Some, like the strength of the labor market, point to continued spending growth. Others, like the growing number of delinquent auto loans, point to an impending downturn.
After Friday’s report showing that spending is still robust, some forecasters believe the Fed will be even more aggressive in raising interest rates. This prospect weighs on the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 3% last week.
But restaurant owner Cameron Mitchell remains cautiously optimistic. Her food expenses began to stabilize. Staff shortages at its restaurants have eased. And it plans to open about half a dozen new sites this year.
“There’s a bit of uncertainty there, but by the same token we think the opportunities we have are really well founded,” he said. “If there is a recession, I don’t think it will be deep.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/02/25/1159284378/economy-inflation-recession-consumer-spending-interest-rates
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pollster shows how Russians feel about their economy
- Widespread drug-resistant dysentery rises in US
- Interpersonal variability of the human gut virome confounds disease signal detection in IBD
- Bollywood’s new anti-Pakistan film Martin casts Islamabad as a wasteland
- Monitoring and Immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in Laboratory Rhesus Monkeys (Macaca mulatta)
- Folk veteran Iris DeMent shows us the “world” she worked onExBulletin
- Cleveland Clinic conducts first HIV-to-HIV-positive kidney transplant case
- Long Covid more than doubles risk of heart complications: Study | Health
- Bollywood celebrities who married their childhood sweethearts
- Yeva’s story: A 13-year-old Ukrainian refugee meets author-turned-Michael Morpurgo
- Norovirus outbreak: where are you most at risk?
- PAID Act Introduced in 118th Congress: Wiley