Despite high inflation, Americans are spending like crazyExBulletin



. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Something unexpected is happening in the US economy.

Inflation remains high, but many Americans embarked on a spending spree last month, eating out and buying cars.

In ordinary times, this extra spending would be good news for an economy heavily dependent on consumer money.

But there’s a catch: All this spending threatens to put upward pressure on inflation at a time when the Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to control prices.

It is therefore essential to assess the duration of these consumption expenditures.

A drop in consumer spending would help calm inflation, but it would also raise fears of a recession. On the other hand, if spending continues to grow at this rate, it could force the Fed to raise interest rates even more aggressively to keep prices in check.

Here are three things to know about Americans’ spending habits and what they mean for the US economy.

Why some Americans still have money to burn

Just when it seemed like consumers were running out of gas, shoppers seem to be getting a second wind.

Personal spending rose 1.8% in January, according to the Department of Commerce Friday, as consumers splurged on goods as well as services like going out for meals or the movies.

Lots of people have money to spend, thanks to strong job growth and salary increase. Pensioners also got a raise this year. Social Security benefits rose 8.7% in January, the largest increase in the cost of living in four decades.



. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jonathan Silver, who tracks the use of credit cards by about 100 million people nationwide, says the additional revenue will help support consumer spending in the months ahead.

“We’re bullish on 23,” said Silver, CEO of Affinity Solutions. “We believe the spending rate will hold up.

Additionally, many people amassed additional savings during the early months of the pandemic, when spending opportunities were limited and the government handed out multiple rounds of relief payments. While bank balances have shrunk, Americans are still sitting on plenty of extra cash.

“We estimate that households still have about ten months of purchasing power left if they continue to deplete their excess savings at the rate they have over the past six months,” Wells Fargo economists wrote in a research note Friday.

People who postponed travel during the height of the pandemic are making up for lost time. Vacation visits to Las Vegas jumped more than 20% last year.

“People realized what they were missing during Covid,” says Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “I think it’s sparked a real energy around going back to experiences. And we’re seeing, and I’m sure you do in the numbers as well, a shift from buying things to buying experiences.”

January’s numbers show a jump in both. Spending on goods increased by 2.8%, while spending on services increased by 1.3%.

But can all this spending last?

Of course, not everyone has cash. Some homes are struggling. And companies are unconvinced that consumers’ free-spending habits will continue.

Spending rose much faster than income in January, and buyers could be nearing their limits.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, expects only modest sales growth this year. CEO Doug McMillon notes that shoppers are increasingly focusing on basic necessities like groceries, while limiting spending on more discretionary items.

“Customers are still spending money,” McMillon told analysts last week. “It’s obviously not as clear to us what the second half of the year looks like.”



. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Restaurant owner Cameron Mitchell is equally cautious. Mitchell, who operates dozens of restaurants ranging from high-end steakhouses to more casual Mexican eateries, has noticed diners seem to gravitate to his cheaper outlets.

It opted to skip its usual spring price increase this year, fearing customers would feel burned out.

“That’s exactly what my gut tells me as an operator,” says Mitchell. “One year ago [people] knew we had to raise our prices. It was obvious and they accepted it. But the consumer is starting to change. I think people want inflation to come down and they don’t tolerate price hikes anymore.”

And eventually, Fed rate hikes could bite

There is another reason spending could cool.

The Fed tried to get buyers to slow down their spending by raising interest rates, in an effort to curb inflation.

Economist Ian Shepherdson thinks the Fed’s efforts are paying off. He believes last month’s surprisingly high spending was a fluke, resulting from unusually warm weather.

“I was a little surprised by the willingness of some people to jump on those January numbers and proclaim that they mark some sort of proof that the economy is not responding to Fed interest rate increases” , said Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “I think the trends are, from the Fed’s perspective, pretty supportive. Economic growth is slowing. Inflation is coming down. But those things never happen in a straight line.”



. Chris Casella / Courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants

The economic lines are particularly meandering at the moment. Some, like the strength of the labor market, point to continued spending growth. Others, like the growing number of delinquent auto loans, point to an impending downturn.

After Friday’s report showing that spending is still robust, some forecasters believe the Fed will be even more aggressive in raising interest rates. This prospect weighs on the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell almost 3% last week.

But restaurant owner Cameron Mitchell remains cautiously optimistic. Her food expenses began to stabilize. Staff shortages at its restaurants have eased. And it plans to open about half a dozen new sites this year.

“There’s a bit of uncertainty there, but by the same token we think the opportunities we have are really well founded,” he said. “If there is a recession, I don’t think it will be deep.”