How the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation Affects Businesses Operating in the Single Market





On July 12, 2023, the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) will be applied. This new set of rules, which was approved by the European Parliament in June 2022, provides a guideline for the European Commission to investigate subsidies granted by non-EU governments to companies operating in the single market and in correct the effects. The objective of the FSR is to ensure that any financial contribution given by foreign governments to companies operating within the EU does not distort or harm competition in the internal market. A distortion exists if the foreign subsidy improves the competitive position of the recipient or the firm and if it actually or potentially affects the conditions of competition in the market. What is a financial contribution? Under the FSR, financial contributions include: Public financing, such as capital injections, grants, loans, guarantees, tax incentives, offsetting financial charges, debt forgiveness, debt-to-equity conversions or rescheduling, etc.

Capital tax exemptions or granting of special or exclusive rights without adequate remuneration

Supply of goods or services or purchase of goods or services Obligations for companies receiving foreign subsidies The FSR applies to all economic activities undertaken within the single market. Under these rules, companies must notify the Commission when: A merger and acquisition involves a contribution from a non-EU government when (i) the acquired company, one of the merging parties or the joint venture generates at least 500 million and (ii) the foreign contribution is at least 50 million.

A company participates in public procurement procedures, when (i) the estimated value of the contract is at least 250 million and (ii) the foreign contribution involved is at least 4 million per country not a member of the EU. For all other economic activities, the Commission can open (ex officio) investigations if it suspects that distorting foreign subsidies may be involved. This includes the ability to request ad hoc notifications for public procurement procedures and small acquisitions. What Business and Transaction Lawyers Need to Keep in Mind The Foreign Subsidies Regulation will impact on-going commercial activity in the EU, requiring business and transaction lawyers to familiarize themselves with this new set of rules. Below is a list of key details for business owners and lawyers to keep in mind: The implementation will start on July 12, 2023. From this date, the Commission will be able to launch investigations ex officio

The rules will apply retroactively to foreign grants made up to 5 years previously, if such contributions distort internal market conditions after July 12, 2023

Notification obligations for companies will start on October 12, 2023

A fine of up to 10% of a company’s annual turnover can be imposed for non-compliance

In addition, the approval of a subsidized M&A or the award of a public contract could be prohibited.

Companies that receive foreign grants in non-EU countries and operate in the EU must keep records of all foreign financial contributions Enter into a contract For more information on compliance with the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation or if you are unsure whether your company or client is required to comply, contact a CT Corporation representative or call (844) 322- 6993 (toll-free in the United States).

