Bubble Expert warns of another 60% drop to come

John Hussman says stocks remain more overvalued than almost any bubble of the last century.

Hussman uses its own margin-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio.

This week, Mike Wilson and Albert Edwards also said stocks remain heavily overvalued.

Stocks are risky. Treasury bills are not. So, when investing in stocks, investors should consider their potential return relative to risk-free rates to determine whether or not they are a worthwhile investment.

Right now, that risk-reward ratio for stocks is abysmal, says John Hussman, the chairman of the Hussman Investment Trust who called the stock market crashes of 2000 and 2008.

Yields on 10-year Treasury bills are currently close to 3.95%. That means investors who buy them now will get essentially guaranteed returns of 3.95% every year for the next decade. With market valuation metrics like Hussman’s price-to-sales ratio and proprietary margin-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio at historically high levels, Hussman expects S&P 500 returns to be negative over the next decade.

The market price-to-sales ratio as of February 8 was 2.42.

Hussman Fund





And here is Hussman’s margin-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, which is currently above its 2000 and 2008 levels, and just below its peak in 1929.

Hussman Fund





To illustrate how out of whack stocks are relative to Treasury rates, Hussman has compiled the chart below. Every time equities moved above levels corresponding to 0% returns above 10-year Treasury rates over the following decade (examples of which are highlighted in yellow circles), the market rebounded at these levels.

Sometimes they have come back even further, to levels comparable to a 5% premium (blue dotted line) to Treasury yields or 10% premium to Treasury yields (green line).

Hussman Fund





This time, Hussman thinks stocks are heading towards the green line, bringing them back to levels consistent with a 10% premium to Treasuries. This happened in the crashes of 1929 and 2008, and nearly happened in the dot-com crash of 2000. That would mean around 60% more downside from levels seen earlier this week, when Hussman posted the comment.

“Historically, market cycles have generally bottomed out to the point where potential total returns for the S&P 500 are restored to the level bigger of a nominal return of 10% or 2% above Treasuries, so I’m leaning towards a result of -60%,” Hussman said, emphasizing it. “Nothing in our discipline relies on this result. Yet I believe it’s not only possible but likely.”

Another way to show the downside potential to return to levels associated with better returns than Treasuries is in the chart below. So far, the S&P 500 hasn’t fallen as close to its downside potential as it has in previous crashes of the past 100 years.

Hussman Fund





Hussman’s background and opinions in context

Hussman had company in two widely followed market strategists this week on his high valuation call.

One is Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, who said stocks are in the “death zone” given the S&P 500 is trading at an 18x price-earnings ratio 12-month forwards against high-yield, risk-free Treasuries . In October last year, the shares traded at a more attractive 15x valuation level.

“This kind of P/E rise doesn’t make much sense to us in the context of a still very fragile earnings picture,” Wilson wrote in a client note. Since the equity risk premium hit 155 basis points last week, “we think the risks are extreme now and almost impossible to justify with any narrative one wants to conjure up,” he said. he adds.

Morgan Stanley





Still, Wilson sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 26% from current levels, but not nearly as big as the 60% drop predicted by Hussman.

Societe Generale’s Albert Edwards also argued that valuations are high, with the gap between 12-month and three-to-five-year earnings projections at their highest level ever, barring the pandemic. In other words, analysts have a gloomy long-term growth outlook, while the short-term view remains rosy.

“The current PE of around 18x is very vulnerable, and not just to significantly higher cash/bond yields,” Edwards said. “The current nosebleed level of valuations in the US PEG ratio is the result of the ‘growth’ [long-term] The EPS mat is being withdrawn from investors.”

Societe Generale



