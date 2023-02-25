Business
Bubble Expert warns of another 60% drop to come
- John Hussman says stocks remain more overvalued than almost any bubble of the last century.
- Hussman uses its own margin-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio.
- This week, Mike Wilson and Albert Edwards also said stocks remain heavily overvalued.
Stocks are risky. Treasury bills are not. So, when investing in stocks, investors should consider their potential return relative to risk-free rates to determine whether or not they are a worthwhile investment.
Right now, that risk-reward ratio for stocks is abysmal, says John Hussman, the chairman of the Hussman Investment Trust who called the stock market crashes of 2000 and 2008.
Yields on 10-year Treasury bills are currently close to 3.95%. That means investors who buy them now will get essentially guaranteed returns of 3.95% every year for the next decade. With market valuation metrics like Hussman’s price-to-sales ratio and proprietary margin-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio at historically high levels, Hussman expects S&P 500 returns to be negative over the next decade.
The market price-to-sales ratio as of February 8 was 2.42.
And here is Hussman’s margin-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, which is currently above its 2000 and 2008 levels, and just below its peak in 1929.
To illustrate how out of whack stocks are relative to Treasury rates, Hussman has compiled the chart below. Every time equities moved above levels corresponding to 0% returns above 10-year Treasury rates over the following decade (examples of which are highlighted in yellow circles), the market rebounded at these levels.
Sometimes they have come back even further, to levels comparable to a 5% premium (blue dotted line) to Treasury yields or 10% premium to Treasury yields (green line).
This time, Hussman thinks stocks are heading towards the green line, bringing them back to levels consistent with a 10% premium to Treasuries. This happened in the crashes of 1929 and 2008, and nearly happened in the dot-com crash of 2000. That would mean around 60% more downside from levels seen earlier this week, when Hussman posted the comment.
“Historically, market cycles have generally bottomed out to the point where potential total returns for the S&P 500 are restored to the level bigger of a nominal return of 10% or 2% above Treasuries, so I’m leaning towards a result of -60%,” Hussman said, emphasizing it. “Nothing in our discipline relies on this result. Yet I believe it’s not only possible but likely.”
Another way to show the downside potential to return to levels associated with better returns than Treasuries is in the chart below. So far, the S&P 500 hasn’t fallen as close to its downside potential as it has in previous crashes of the past 100 years.
Hussman’s background and opinions in context
Hussman had company in two widely followed market strategists this week on his high valuation call.
One is Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, who said stocks are in the “death zone” given the S&P 500 is trading at an 18x price-earnings ratio 12-month forwards against high-yield, risk-free Treasuries . In October last year, the shares traded at a more attractive 15x valuation level.
“This kind of P/E rise doesn’t make much sense to us in the context of a still very fragile earnings picture,” Wilson wrote in a client note. Since the equity risk premium hit 155 basis points last week, “we think the risks are extreme now and almost impossible to justify with any narrative one wants to conjure up,” he said. he adds.
Still, Wilson sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 26% from current levels, but not nearly as big as the 60% drop predicted by Hussman.
Societe Generale’s Albert Edwards also argued that valuations are high, with the gap between 12-month and three-to-five-year earnings projections at their highest level ever, barring the pandemic. In other words, analysts have a gloomy long-term growth outlook, while the short-term view remains rosy.
“The current PE of around 18x is very vulnerable, and not just to significantly higher cash/bond yields,” Edwards said. “The current nosebleed level of valuations in the US PEG ratio is the result of the ‘growth’ [long-term] The EPS mat is being withdrawn from investors.”
Other strategists, like David Kostin of Goldman Sachs, see the market remaining more stable in the coming months. Kostin’s three-month price target is 4,000.
And most strategists, including short-term bears like Wilson, see the S&P 500 closing 2023 in a range between 3,800 and 4,200. The index closed near 3,970 on Friday.
For the uninitiated, Hussman repeatedly made headlines by predicting a stock market decline of more than 60% and predicting a full decade of negative stock returns. And as the stock market continued to climb, he persisted in his doomsday calls.
But before you dismiss Hussman as a wonky permanent bear, consider his background again. Here are the arguments he put forward:
- He predicted in March 2000 that tech stocks would plunge 83%, then the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index fell 83% “with improbable accuracy” over a period from 2000 to 2002.
- Predicted in 2000 that the S&P 500 would likely experience negative total returns over the next decade, which it did.
- Predicted in April 2007 that the S&P 500 could lose 40%, then lost 55% in the ensuing crash from 2007 to 2009.
However, Hussman’s recent comebacks have been less than stellar. Its strategic growth fund has fallen about 44% since December 2010, although it has risen 2.8% in the past 12 months. The S&P 500, by comparison, is down 9.4% over the past year.
The amount of bearish evidence uncovered by Hussman continues to mount, and his calls over the past two years for a substantial selloff have proven accurate so far. Sure, there may still be some returns to be had from recent lows, but when does the growing risk of a bigger crash become too unbearable?
That’s a question investors will have to answer for themselves, and one that Hussman will clearly continue to explore in the meantime.
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/stock-market-crash-bubble-sp500-further-downside-valuations-yields-hussman-2023-2
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
