Business
This reverse stock split is down 90%, but is it a buy ahead of the next bull market?
paysafe (PSFE -3.21%) is a relatively small company, with a market capitalization of just $1.3 billion, so it flies under the radar of most investors. But that may not be the case for long, as it is a key service provider for fast-growing industries like e-commerce and online gambling.
Paysafe went public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger at the end of 2020, and after a short honeymoon it began to crumble. By the end of 2021, it was down more than 60% from its original price, and the broader sell-off in the tech sector in 2022 has pushed it further down. It is now trading at a valuation around 91% below its peak and 83% below its initial price.
Indeed, its fall was so steep that it just reversed shares to keep its price above the minimum $1 per share that a company must maintain to stay listed on the New York Stock Exchange. .
This is how a reverse stock split works
Regular stock splits are usually performed by companies that have experienced significant gains in the value of their shares. If a stock’s price reaches hundreds or even thousands of dollars, it may become less accessible to small retail investors. A stock split increases the number of shares outstanding, which, in turn, organically lowers the price per share, solving the problem without affecting the underlying value of the company.
A reverse stock split works the other way around. If a company’s stock price falls too low, it may become non-compliant with the rules of the exchange it trades on. If it remains non-compliant for a specified period of time, the stock may be delisted. A stock split reduces the number of shares outstanding and, in turn, organically increases the price per share, bringing the stock back into compliance with the trading rules.
On December 12, Paysafe completed a 12-to-1 reverse split. For every 12 Paysafe shares an investor previously held, they received a single new share, resulting in a twelve-fold increase in price per share. Paysafe stock closed at $1.21 on December 12, so its price after the reverse split was $14.52.
Since then, the stock has climbed to $21 on the broader stock market rally – despite a recent pullback, the S&P500 is up 11% from its October lows, more than half of the 20% rebound that could signal the approach of a new bull market. With a large tech stockpile potentially set for a strong year, could Paysafe’s run continue?
Paysafe meets a growing need
Currently, online sports betting is legal in 25 US states, with more expected to legalize it in the coming years. The industry is growing, with more than 40 sportsbooks fighting for punters’ business, and so it is becoming increasingly difficult for these operators to differentiate themselves.
Paysafe conducted research in November that highlighted gamers’ priorities when choosing a platform. Easy payments were key for 36% of respondents: brand trust, promotions (sign-up bonuses) and, surprisingly, ratings.
If a bookmaker wants to retain customers, providing a smooth payment experience is crucial – 75% of respondents said this factored into their decision to continue betting on a given platform.
A frictionless payment experience is exactly what Paysafe offers some of the world’s largest online betting platforms, especially those entering the US market, including DraftKings And PointsBet. It does this through its Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard and Paysafecash solutions.
But it’s not just about online gambling. Paysafe facilitates payments for the travel industry, e-commerce platforms, online streaming and gaming providers, and even digital asset platforms, including cryptocurrency exchanges.
But the company faces challenges
Paysafe operates an incredibly stable business, but there are downsides to this. When the company releases its 2022 annual financial results on March 9, it expects to reveal revenue of $1.49 billion at the top of its forecast, but that would represent virtually no growth from 2021. .
That’s not a terrible result given the tough economic conditions last year, as inflation surged across the global economy, hurting consumer spending. But unfortunately, slow revenue growth has become a trend for Paysafe’s business, which is one of the main reasons why the stock started falling after its IPO in 2021.
But online gambling has been a beacon of hope. In the third quarter of 2022, Paysafe’s online gambling revenue in North America increased by more than 45% year-over-year. (Unfortunately, this was offset by broad weakness in the company’s digital commerce segment.) As online sports betting in the United States continues to ramp up, there could be a substantial upside in this segment. for Paysafe in the future.
Paysafe stock is good value right now
Based on Paysafe’s overall earnings, it’s no surprise investors sold the stock, but its 90% drop from its peak may have been overstated.
Investors value the company at just $1.3 billion at recent prices, meaning the stock is trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of less than 1. That’s a substantial discount to other companies in the payments space; PayPal trades at a P/S ratio of 3.1, and Fiserv trades at a P/S ratio of 4.2. Both companies posted relatively moderate revenue growth of less than 10% last year.
The main difference is that Paysafe is not profitable, while the other two are. But it’s still relatively small and growing, especially in the US
If Paysafe’s online gambling revenue continues to grow at a similar pace to its recent pace, this stock could look like a bargain in a few years. Additionally, its digital commerce revenue – which has recently lagged – is expected to see a further increase as the economy recovers.
It’s far from a slam dunk, but Paysafe presents an intriguing risk-reward proposition and a unique way to play the emerging online sports betting industry in the United States.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/02/25/reverse-stock-split-stock-is-down-90-is-it-buy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to dress at 40: 6 golden rules for men
- Men’s hockey denied at Union, 3-1
- Why the rate of single men looking for a date has fallen in the US
- Ashley Graham’s Cutlery Moschino Dress Won Milan Fashion Week
- No. 46 Mens Tennis Drops Road Match to No. 64 South Florida
- Young Women Find the Perfect Dress at Zonta Club of Longview’s Prom Boutique | Local News
- Phil Steele not sold on Ducks in predicted AP top 10
- The Montserrat cricket team falls to Antigua and loses several players to injuries
- Zendaya Turns Heads at the 2023 NAACP Awards Wearing a Sexy Versace Dress That’s Driving Fans Crazy
- Said Naqvi | Vietnam joins Sino-Russian orbit, in huge blow to the West
- A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt in Christchurch
- No. 2 Women’s Swimming and Diving wins Big 12 Championship