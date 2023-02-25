This reverse stock split is down 90%, but is it a buy ahead of the next bull market?

paysafe (PSFE -3.21%) is a relatively small company, with a market capitalization of just $1.3 billion, so it flies under the radar of most investors. But that may not be the case for long, as it is a key service provider for fast-growing industries like e-commerce and online gambling.

Paysafe went public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger at the end of 2020, and after a short honeymoon it began to crumble. By the end of 2021, it was down more than 60% from its original price, and the broader sell-off in the tech sector in 2022 has pushed it further down. It is now trading at a valuation around 91% below its peak and 83% below its initial price.

Indeed, its fall was so steep that it just reversed shares to keep its price above the minimum $1 per share that a company must maintain to stay listed on the New York Stock Exchange. .

This is how a reverse stock split works

Regular stock splits are usually performed by companies that have experienced significant gains in the value of their shares. If a stock’s price reaches hundreds or even thousands of dollars, it may become less accessible to small retail investors. A stock split increases the number of shares outstanding, which, in turn, organically lowers the price per share, solving the problem without affecting the underlying value of the company.

A reverse stock split works the other way around. If a company’s stock price falls too low, it may become non-compliant with the rules of the exchange it trades on. If it remains non-compliant for a specified period of time, the stock may be delisted. A stock split reduces the number of shares outstanding and, in turn, organically increases the price per share, bringing the stock back into compliance with the trading rules.

On December 12, Paysafe completed a 12-to-1 reverse split. For every 12 Paysafe shares an investor previously held, they received a single new share, resulting in a twelve-fold increase in price per share. Paysafe stock closed at $1.21 on December 12, so its price after the reverse split was $14.52.

Since then, the stock has climbed to $21 on the broader stock market rally – despite a recent pullback, the S&P500 is up 11% from its October lows, more than half of the 20% rebound that could signal the approach of a new bull market. With a large tech stockpile potentially set for a strong year, could Paysafe’s run continue?

Paysafe meets a growing need

Currently, online sports betting is legal in 25 US states, with more expected to legalize it in the coming years. The industry is growing, with more than 40 sportsbooks fighting for punters’ business, and so it is becoming increasingly difficult for these operators to differentiate themselves.

Paysafe conducted research in November that highlighted gamers’ priorities when choosing a platform. Easy payments were key for 36% of respondents: brand trust, promotions (sign-up bonuses) and, surprisingly, ratings.

If a bookmaker wants to retain customers, providing a smooth payment experience is crucial – 75% of respondents said this factored into their decision to continue betting on a given platform.

A frictionless payment experience is exactly what Paysafe offers some of the world’s largest online betting platforms, especially those entering the US market, including DraftKings And PointsBet. It does this through its Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard and Paysafecash solutions.

But it’s not just about online gambling. Paysafe facilitates payments for the travel industry, e-commerce platforms, online streaming and gaming providers, and even digital asset platforms, including cryptocurrency exchanges.

But the company faces challenges

Paysafe operates an incredibly stable business, but there are downsides to this. When the company releases its 2022 annual financial results on March 9, it expects to reveal revenue of $1.49 billion at the top of its forecast, but that would represent virtually no growth from 2021. .

That’s not a terrible result given the tough economic conditions last year, as inflation surged across the global economy, hurting consumer spending. But unfortunately, slow revenue growth has become a trend for Paysafe’s business, which is one of the main reasons why the stock started falling after its IPO in 2021.

But online gambling has been a beacon of hope. In the third quarter of 2022, Paysafe’s online gambling revenue in North America increased by more than 45% year-over-year. (Unfortunately, this was offset by broad weakness in the company’s digital commerce segment.) As online sports betting in the United States continues to ramp up, there could be a substantial upside in this segment. for Paysafe in the future.

Paysafe stock is good value right now

Based on Paysafe’s overall earnings, it’s no surprise investors sold the stock, but its 90% drop from its peak may have been overstated.

Investors value the company at just $1.3 billion at recent prices, meaning the stock is trading at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of less than 1. That’s a substantial discount to other companies in the payments space; PayPal trades at a P/S ratio of 3.1, and Fiserv trades at a P/S ratio of 4.2. Both companies posted relatively moderate revenue growth of less than 10% last year.

The main difference is that Paysafe is not profitable, while the other two are. But it’s still relatively small and growing, especially in the US

If Paysafe’s online gambling revenue continues to grow at a similar pace to its recent pace, this stock could look like a bargain in a few years. Additionally, its digital commerce revenue – which has recently lagged – is expected to see a further increase as the economy recovers.

It’s far from a slam dunk, but Paysafe presents an intriguing risk-reward proposition and a unique way to play the emerging online sports betting industry in the United States.