Stock market sentiment is still bearish Keep buying





TOPSHOT – Traders work the floor at the opening bell of the Dow Industrial Average in New … [+] York Stock Exchange on March 18, 2020 in New York. – Stocks on Wall Street resumed their slide on Wednesday morning as the economic toll worsened following the rapid near-shutdown of key industrial and service sectors. About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 20,040.66, down about 1,200 points or 5.6%. . (Photo by Bryan R. Smith/AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Equity investors have become even more bearish and this could be a signal that it is time to buy. In the week ended Feb. 22, 39% of respondents said they were bearish, expecting stocks to fall, according to the American Association of Individual Investors. That was up from 29% of respondents the previous week. Typically, 31% of respondents are bearish, so the recent figure is much higher than that. Generally, the bearish outlook of individual investors is seen as a contrary indicator, meaning that when individuals collectively think the market is going to go down, it’s time to buy because the market is likely to go up. The current bearish position is also supported by a low bullish position. Only 22% of AAII members said they were optimistic in the latest survey, well below the historical average of 38%, the data showed. Simply put, bears are more bearish and bulls less bullish than usual. It’s easy to understand why people might feel uncomfortable. There has been a slew of good economic data recently. We learned that the U.S. economy added more than half a million new jobs in January and the economy grew at a healthy 2.7% pace in the fourth quarter, according to government data. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> However, the Federal Reserve believes that a strong economy will undermine its war on inflation which is currently high, according to multiple measures of price levels across the economy. The concern is that the Fed will further increase the cost of borrowing money and thus hurt corporate profits. This, in turn, could make investing in stocks less attractive. May my be true. However, when most investors don’t think stocks will rally or even decline, it’s often a good time to buy. That’s why savvy investors might want to embrace the fear that has clearly taken hold on the high street and buy more stocks, such as those held in the SPDR S&P 500 exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 index.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/simonconstable/2023/02/25/stock-market-sentiment-still-bearish—keep-buying/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos