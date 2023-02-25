Connect with us

Are Investors Losing Confidence in the Stock Market? 38 lakh customers exit shares

These pressures have led to a huge drop in trading volumes on exchanges. Investors are likely exiting the market. Are they losing faith in the stock market?

In a tweet, Ashish Bahety, an analyst registered with Sebi and also a co-founder of NAV Investment Research, cited NSE data which showed that 38 Lakh clients exited the stock market in the past 6 months. He said “‘lockdown traders’ had to see the reality of the stock market”.

Last month, Nithin Kamath, managing director of leading e-commerce platform Zerodha, said they had already seen an almost 50% drop in monthly new account openings from January this year. and this trend has been similar across the industry.

Bahety expects further customer declines in the upcoming market.

According to NSE data, in the spot market, turnover was 10,20,626 crore — down from 11,60,846 crore in December and 12,01,108 crores in November last year.

In addition, data from NSE showed that the average daily turnover amounted to 48,601 crores in January 2023, compared to 52,766 crores in December and 5.71.96 crores in November 2022.

Demat shares traded in January 2023, fell 40.6% to 5,168.47 crore against 8,704.49 crores in December 2022. In November last year, Demat securities traded stood at 5,947.05 crores.

In addition, in January 2023, the market capitalization of the spot market on NSE decreased by almost 12.17 lakh crores to 268.02 lakh crore compared to $280.19 million.

Not only that, the total equity turnover on BSE fell by 1,18,132.64 crore in September 2022 at 68,103.37 crores in January, according to the data.

Explaining the drop in the number of investors in the market, Rohan Mehta, CEO and portfolio manager, Turtle Wealth said: “It’s a clear signal that people are losing hope in the markets, the fear quote Buying and selling out of greed should be changed to buying when people lose hope and selling when people are overly optimistic.”

Mehta further pointed out that this has happened over the past 20 years, after every bull run there is a huge period of consolidation and before the same happens we are now in the 16th month of consolidation in a range of NIFTY 50 or NIFTY 500, the index remains at the same level, but the broader markets are largely hurt, out of every stock 52 week high there are 9 stocks that have shown a 52 week low.

He outlined four reasons for the current market correction. First, poor quarterly figures; second, India is a bit overvalued, so most of the money is shifting to other cheaper emerging markets; third, the Adani saga made people fear the markets; and finally a general sign of a slowdown in the core business.

However the CEO of Turtle Wealth believes that after a big consolidation there is a structural bull run that starts, before covid we saw almost 9 quarters of consolidation and after that we saw a major bull rally, but the question here is how many people stay invested?

He added: “Most people enter the markets for the money, but quickly lose track of that goal and start looking for a private version of the pleasure.” He thinks it’s the best time to review and rebuild the portfolio, remove the weeds and water the flowers, the stock whose price is the input, and the number of quarters has been impressive for the flowers and vice versa. »

The CEO concluded that it could take 1 or 2 more quarters, but a structural rally in the markets should occur soon.

Year-to-date, Sensex has plunged almost 2.8%, while Nifty 50 has seen an even bigger drop of over 4%. Currently, Sensex is below 59,500 and Nifty 50 is below 17,500 levels.

