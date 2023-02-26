Soon guidelines for social media influencers on finance and the stock market: SEBI

Market watchdog, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), will issue a working paper to develop guidelines to control unsolicited financial and stock market advice from social media influencers as well as unregulated investment advisers .

Addressing a meeting of the Association of Registered Investment Advisers in Mumbai, full-time SEBI member Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan said that some unscrupulous people misuse their SEBI registration to advance their businesses and as that regulator “we don’t want that to happen”.

“We will publish a discussion paper seeking input to take effective action to control unsolicited financial and market advice from social media influencers and also unregulated investment advisers.

“After input from market participants and other stakeholders, we will issue guidelines to rein them in,” Gopalakrishnan said.

There is also the problem of unregistered investment advisers, who pose greater risks for gullible investors. More importantly, “we see examples of misuse of their Sebi registrations by even some registered advisers,” he said.

“We want self-regulatory bodies to evolve so that some bodies beyond Sebi can police. We are concerned about unregistered investment advisers and social media is improving that,” he noted.

SEBI’s proposal comes against the backdrop of many social media influencers providing advice on unlicensed stock investing.

Previously, SEBI cracked down on certain WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels, which were used to leak key market data.