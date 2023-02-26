Business
FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks what to expect on the market next week
Of those whose results are currently scheduled for next week:
- Bunzl seeks double-digit revenue growth
- Will be Khakiare the foundations solidly held?
- How far can Reckitt push up prices?
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and other selected stocks due for release next week:
*Events about which we will inform investors.
Bunzl Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
Bunzl sources, consolidates and supplies a range of business essential products. Think food packaging, cleaning products and safety equipment, although that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Next week will mark the publication of the full annual results and expectations are high. Revenue, excluding the effect of currency fluctuations, is expected to grow by around 10% – expect to see much of that coming from higher prices and acquisitions.
Acquisitions have long been a growth driver at Bunzl, so it’s always something worth watching. In December, markets received details of the purchase of four businesses and the sale of its UK healthcare division to Mediq. The additions appear to be good additions to the existing portfolio, generating enough existing profits to offset the sale to Mediq. Acquisition plans for the new year, including pipeline details and expected spending, will be watched eagerly.
Persimmon Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst
Persimmons are feeling the pressures of a tough housing market, and the group’s valuation has fallen around 40% in the past 12 months as a result. We’ve already heard that particularly weak customer demand and higher cancellations caused full-year forward sales to fall from 1.6 billion to 1.0 billion in 2022. And as the rate environment mortgages remains challenging for home buyers, we don’t expect things to pick up speed in this area. .
In the coming weeks, more detailed annual results should paint a clearer picture of other areas such as cost inflation. The industry as a whole has been faced with high material and labor costs, which eat away at profitability. Persimmons’ business model includes some internal vendors who could help with this, so we were keen to hear if they had been able to relieve some of these cost pressures.
But were most interested in the outlook statement. The group is expected to give an indication of the state of forward sales at the start of this year, as well as what the rest of 2023 could look like. a larger correction. If that appears to be the case next week, there could be a negative market reaction, despite many concerns already factored in.
Reckitt Benckiser Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst
We were hoping for a decent set of results from Reckitt when the full year numbers are released next week. The objective is a growth in net sales at constant perimeter of 6 to 8%, with growth in the underlying operating margin. Volumes will be key, after falling 4.6% in the third quarter. However, the title number didn’t tell the whole story. Excluding Lysol, which is normalizing following increased pandemic demand, volumes were down only 1%. The price increases were not expected to end anytime soon, so if the underlying volume declines can stay within the current range, that would be a good outcome.
Perspectives on nutrition will also be essential. The lack of supply in the United States has been a major tailwind during the year, one that is expected to fade. Management has previously said it could retain up to 70% of the excess market share it gained this year. Whether those numbers are achievable remains to be seen, but as the number one pediatrician-recommended new brand, it’s possible they could keep a good chunk out of it.
Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not indicative of the future. Investments go up and down in value, so investors could suffer a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold an investment. No opinion is given of the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own opinion of any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements intended to promote the independence of investment research and is considered marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting pre-research trading, but HL has controls in place (including trading restrictions, physical and informational barriers) to manage trade disputes. potential interests presented by such a negotiation. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
|
