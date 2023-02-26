Junior scholarship, collateral register still on the cards

Officials give assurances that the much-talked-about relaunch of the small stock market and the creation of a collateral registry are still in the works to help small businesses raise capital.

However, the chief economist of the Department of Energy and Business Development’s Trade Division Research and Planning Unit, Katrina Bradshaw, revealed on Friday that it could take up to two years for the junior stock market is revived.

No date has been given for the establishment of the Collateral Registry, which is a centralized database that records all borrower titles or collateral, allowing moveable assets to be listed as collateral for small businesses when they try to access loans from financial institutions.

Bradshaw told lawmakers that this will require a lot of engagement and discussions that we are about to undertake with our financial community.

She also indicated that legislative and policy changes will be required for both the register and the small stock market.

Bradshaw was speaking in the shaft of Parliament as she joined other officials from the Department of Energy and Business Development to answer questions on the third day of debate on the Appropriation Bill 2023.

She revealed that local authorities are engaging countries that have established collateral registries, including Guyana and Nigeria.

Regarding the relaunch of the junior market on the Barbados Stock Exchange (BSE), which was rebranded in June 2019 to become the Innovation and Growth Market, Bradshaw said work was underway with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the BSE and the Small Business Association (SBA).

She said careful thought was going on in the design of the junior stock market.

We hope that in the end, we will see small businesses grow by being able to access capital while seeing them able to transition from the innovation and growth market to the broader stock market, Bradshaw said.

She said one step towards reviving the junior stock market would be education. Once we have whetted the appetite and sparked the interest of our companies, then we will work with consultants to be able to diagnose and identify the gaps which will then allow our companies to be able to meet the requirements and participate in an exchange, l economist said.

We anticipate that with these interventions, we will see a number of companies able to offer equity and raise capital through such a mechanism. The project is approximately two years in duration, but we will be working with our stakeholders and ensuring that primarily we can see a shift or shift in our companies’ attitude towards equity and see them move away from funding by borrowing as the main source of financing.

Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Sandra Husbands, has expressed concern that too many business owners in Barbados continue to shy away from equity financing.

One of the things that has been a huge challenge for Barbados is the fact that most companies tend to avoid getting venture capital, they don’t like other people in their business and that has created a problem, added Husbands who said debt financing has over the years resulted in some companies being suffocated and bankrupt.

She also expressed concern that Barbadians continue to keep their money in the bank despite negligible interest on their savings, instead of putting it to good use.

It’s a problem because it means we have millions and millions of dollars saved by Barbadians that are not being put to good use, and the end result is that it limits the growth of the Barbadian economy, a said Husbands, as she also stressed the need for continued funding

