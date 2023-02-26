Pakistan Stock Exchange Witnesses 10.4% Drop in WoW Average Daily Trading Volume – Eurasia Review





During the week ended February 24, 2023, the Pakistan Stock Exchange remained volatile due to news flows regarding the IMF deal and the approval of the Supplementary Finance Bill to raise additional taxes by 170 billion PKR. Unease among participants grew as treasury bond thresholds at the latest State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) auction rose to 19.95%, contributing to fears of a further rise in interest rates. Reserves held by the SBP saw an increase for the second consecutive week, reaching 3.26 billion US dollars, still at a critical level. The notable improvement can be expected after the agreement of the IMF and the contributions expected from the bilateral partners. The KSE-100 index closed the week at 40,708 points, down 411 points, representing a 1.0% drop in WoW. Market participation was down 10.4% WoW, with average daily volumes of 138 million shares versus 154 million shares a week ago. PKR continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining 2.82% over the period to close at 259.99 PKR/US$ on Friday. Other major news feeds during the week included: 1) Foreign exchange reserves received much-needed support from the IMF amid procrastination, 2) GoP announced measures to correct imbalances budgets, 3) the current account for the first seven months of the current financial year plunged on import restrictions to a deficit of $3.8 billion, 4) Islamabad received positive signals for aid from Riyadh and Beijing, and 5) the ECP has not made a decision on the date of the elections. At sector level, Miscellaneous, Cement and Vanaspati & Allied Industries are among the best performers. In contrast, leasing companies, closed-end mutual funds and oil and gas exploration companies were among the worst performers. In terms of flows, the main net sales were recorded by individuals with a net sale of US$4.56 million. Businesses took the bulk of the sales with a net purchase of US$5.91 million. The best performing certificates during the week were: PSEL, KTML, KOHC and MUGHAL, while the main laggards were: PGLC, HGFA, PPL, SHFA and SHEL. The market is expected to remain constrained for the foreseeable future, clouded by concerns over rising interest rates. The expected increase in the interest rate can be a huge downside to aggregate demand and subsequently to stock markets. Any news of a successful staff-level agreement with the IMF and inflows from bilateral partners would boost investor confidence. Investors are advised to remain cautious when building new positions in the market.

