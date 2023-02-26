What is the Social Stock Exchange? Know how it will work and its purpose





What is the Social Stock Exchange:The Social Stock Exchange (SSE) is a segment of the existing stock exchange, which can help social enterprises raise funds from the public through the stock market mechanism. It aims to provide an alternative fundraising instrument. In simpler terms, the SSE is an intermediary between social enterprises and funders. The concept of SSE has gained momentum during the pandemic, highlighting the need for social capital for businesses and voluntary organizations working for social welfare. What is a social enterprise? The Social Stock Exchange identifies social enterprises as those committed to creating a positive impact in society. These are the following two forms of social enterprises: Non-profit organisation

For-profit social enterprise What is a non-profit organization (NPO)? NPOs work for the well-being of society, the community and are constituted as charitable associations. What is a for-profit organization? A for-profit organization is a legal person or a company in the social space, operating for profit. SSE is being touted as an innovative concept, under the regulatory oversight of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which will serve private and not-for-profit sector providers by channeling greater capital to them. It should be noted that foreign investors, including NRIs, are not allowed to invest in NPO fundraising. Regarding fundraising on the SSE, NPOs can raise funds through the issuance of zero coupon and zero principal bonds and through donations through mutual fund schemes. Read also-Launch of the AY 2023-23 income tax calculator: calculate the amount of tax you will pay in the new tax system compared to the old one Income Tax Return: SSE Tax Benefit Deduction under Section 80G Investors can claim a deduction under Section 80G. Under this section, a taxpayer is allowed to claim a deduction for making contributions to certain relief funds and charities.

In line with the NSE, social enterprises can register on the SSE and commit to continuously disclosing their social impact. Also read-5 tax saving options other than 80C Eligibility to participate in the ESS: non-profit organization According to NSE, an NPO must meet the following criteria: I. a charitable trust registered under the public trust statute of the relevant state; ii. a registered charity under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 (21 of 1860); iii. a company incorporated under section 8 of the Companies Act 2013 (18 of 2013); iv. any other entity that may be specified by SEBI; Eligibility to participate in the ESS: for-profit organization According to NSE, a company must meet the following criteria: I. A company under the Companies Act 2013, operating for profit and does not include a company incorporated under section 8 of the Companies Act 2013 (18 of 2013); ii. A for-profit corporation Read also-Filing of tax return: what is the ITR 1 Sahaj form? Check eligibility and steps to file online

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zeebiz.com/markets/stocks/news-what-is-social-stock-exchange-in-india-nse-sebi-meaning-sse-index-eligibility-criteria-rule-objective-functioning-223425 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos