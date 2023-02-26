Are Dual Class Actions Good, Bad, or Necessary

By Alvin Lee

SMU Research and Technology Transfer Office – When Chinese consumer electronics giant Xiaomi () listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (SEHK) in June 2018, it followed the well-trodden path taken by earlier mainland companies, ranging from high-end predecessors Tencent technology (, 0700.HK) to non-tech companies such as Tsingtao Brewery (0168.HK) and China Eastern Airlines (0670.HK).

As the IPO raised US$4.72 billion in the tech world’s biggest float in four years, it drew extra attention for being SEHK’s first listing with dual-class shares. (DCS). Co-founders Lei Jun (89.27%) and Lin Bin (10.73%) controlled Class A shareseach such share carrying 10 votes instead of just one vote for Class B shares. The decision to allow DCS structures, also known as weighted voting rights (WVR), prompted regional rivals of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) of SEHK to follow suit, breaking its hitherto adherence to the principle of one share, one vote (OSOV).

The rationale for changing a long-standing cornerstone of corporate governance was commercial. Charles Li, then managing director of SEHK’s operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), had said six months before Xiaomi’s listing: “The market has made it clear that it wants the exchange to take steps to expand access to Hong Kong’s capital markets and improve its competitiveness.

“Hong Kong wanted this reform [because] so-called high-tech unicorns like Alibaba and its spin-off Ant Group wanted to list [on the SEHK], and their founders have this strong preference for holding dual-class stocks,” says Liang Hao, associate professor of finance at SMU Lee Kong Chian School of Business. “They couldn’t be listed in Hong Kong or Singapore because it just wasn’t allowed. And all of them went to the New York Stock Exchange, which allowed it.

“Hong Kong said, ‘Okay, we’re losing all these deals. Let’s make the change to attract more fat unicorns from the mainland. Given the fierce competition between Singapore and Hong Kong, Singapore immediately followed suit.

He adds: “It is not clear whether this reactive reform was really good or bad. If you think about dual-class shares giving more power to the founder of the company, if the founder turns out to be a dishonest person or wants to exploit other shareholders, then dual-class shares are bad corporate governance . This is the common belief in the corporate governance literature.

To D(CS) or not to D(CS), that is the question

To fully understand the costs and benefits of DCS enrollments, Professor Liang embarked on the MOE Academic Research Fund (AcRF) Tier 2 project titled “Dual Class Actions in the Age of Unicorns Become public” in July 2019, and which ended in September 2022. He explains the title’s reference to “A Time of Unicorns” as a counterpoint to the pre-Google IPO days when DCS listings were associated with family businesses seeking to raise funds without giving up control, an arrangement that raises red flags.

In the context of tech unicorns, there were two arguments in favor of a DCS structure: “the founder’s vision” and “the long-term orientation”. Google’s IPO in 2004, which gave co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page a combined majority of voting rights despite holding just over 10% of total shares, is often cited as Exhibit A for handing control over to visionary leaders to act quickly and capitalize on growth opportunities. Since then, Facebook, Lyft, and Pinterest have gone the DCS route. Professor Liang points out that the long-term orientation is a stronger justification for a DCS structure.

“Any time you see stock prices fluctuate, you can panic and institutional investors start asking the company, ‘What are you doing?'” Professor Liang explains to the Office of Research and Technology Transfer. “In order to please the investor, the company is doing something to increase short-term returns, but that probably means giving up on some long-term plans. [that might benefit the company later on].”

But the central question remains: Are DCS-listed companies outperforming or underperforming their single-class counterparts? Given the relative lack of data in Asia-Pacific where SGX has only one DCS listing (financial and investment firm AMTD, stock counter HKB) and SEHK just approaching its fifth year with such ventures, Professor Liang reviewed US data and existing literature in collaboration with Zhang Wei, Associate Professor of Law at SMU Yong Pung How School of Law, and former postdoctoral fellow SMU Junho Park, now Assistant Professor of Finance at Myongji University. The answer was ‘Yes’ provided the DCS listings are accompanied by a ‘sunset clause’: “Companies with dual-class perpetual shares trade at a significant discount to those with sunset provisionswrote the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2018.

Sunset clauses turn preferred stock into common stock after a period of time — usually seven years — or when the owner of those shares dies or becomes incapacitated. In the event of transfer of these shares, the preferential voting rights are non-transferable. As such, founders considering listing their companies with DCS should expect to outperform non-DCS companies post-IPO, but should keep in mind that perpetual DCSs are unlikely to be beneficial. long-term.

Together with Associate Professor Zhang Wei and SMU Postdoctoral Fellow Phuong Nguyen, Professor Liang also considered the following question: How will a change in listing rules around the world, particularly in Hong Kong and Singapore, affect investor expectations and the competitive landscape of technology industries in Asia? It answers this question by examining two dimensions: the competition channel and the capital channel.

“If investors, on average, favor DCS, we expect the prospect of allowing DCS listings in a marketplace to reduce the shareholder value of existing listed companies because they cannot convert to DCS,” he wrote, articulating the competition channel. “In contrast, if investors view DCS as detrimental to company value, due to governance issues, we expect investors in listed peer companies to react positively to potential regulatory changes, as they are better protected.”

Share prices of existing tech companies listed on SEHK were found to have lost ground between 2015 and 2017 when the exchange discussed allowing DCS listings, suggesting favorable investor expectations for companies with dual class shares. But by the time Xiaomi went public in 2018, it became clear that “the regulatory change would allow all tech companies to attract more institutional capital”, and the returns of incumbent tech companies listed in Hong Kong have increased significantly, wrote Professor Liang from the capital. channel. A rising tide of institutional capital is lifting all boats, but tech companies, with and without DCS, will benefit disproportionately.

Investors and regulators must decide

Despite these findings, concerns about corporate governance remain at the forefront. With Southeast Asia having spawned its fair share of unicorns in recent years (Carsome, Grab, Bukalapak, etc.), the topic of dual-class stocks is unlikely to go away. Professor Liang quotes former Google CEO Eric Schmidt as telling critics of Google’s DCS structure – he owns more than eight percent of preferred stock – not to buy his shares if they don’t approve of it; they will simply miss out on the exponential growth that has led it to become one of the largest companies in the world less than 30 years after its inception.

“If investors are concerned about governance, they will stop buying shares, the company will become less and less popular, and over time the company will die out. We call it balance,” observes Professor Liang. “This is what happened before Google [explosive post-IPO growth]. But if investors don’t care, if they care more about the benefits, or if they think the benefits outweigh the cost, they’ll just keep buying Google and other double stock companies. class.