The stock market’s euphoric rally was a big fake: Wall Street

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan warn that stocks are heading for a second wave of pain.

The year-to-date rally cannot be sustained, according to Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist.

The upside will falter as above-trend growth and a soft landing have already been priced into stocks.

The year started with a euphoric rally for the US stock market, but it is on the verge of a crash, warn many Wall Street analysts.

The Nasdaq Composite posted double-digit gains of 11% in January, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 also ended the month ahead. In particular, tech-related bets have been on a tear with shares of Tesla and Meta up 82% and 36% year-to-date, respectively.

Investors traded on speculation that high inflation was in the background and the Federal Reserve would soon back off from aggressive rate hikes. But judging by Friday’s personal consumer spending report, which showed higher-than-expected inflation in January, the Fed is nowhere near accomplishing its mission.

As stocks tumble amid renewed inflation concerns, top Wall Street analysts sounded the alarm this month that the rally of the past six weeks was nothing more than a false head.

According to Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, traders are behaving like climbers blindly pushing towards the summit of Everest without considering the risks involved.

“Many deaths in high altitude mountaineering have been caused by the death zone, either directly through loss of vital functions or indirectly through poor decisions made under stress or physical impairment that lead to accidents,” said wrote Wilson.

He added: “It’s a perfect analogy to where equity investors are today and, quite frankly, where they’ve been to repeatedly over the past decade.”

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin said he was also skeptical of the market’s gains so far in 2023. The continued rise in stocks won’t last as above-trend growth and a soft landing have already been priced into US equities.

In fact, Kostin says investors should expect very little gain for stocks through the end of 2023.

“Even if a soft landing does materialize, as in our baseline forecast, such an outcome should not lead to a substantial stock market rally,” Kostin wrote in a client note earlier this month.

Federal Open Market Committee minutes released this week showed an openness to continuing to raise interest rates, and a chorus of officials spoke of the need to continue the fight.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recently recommended a move from stocks to bonds, pointing to steep market valuations as well as a hawkish Fed.

“Problematically, equity and credit markets are aggressively battling the Fed, with valuations supported only by assumptions of significant rate cuts,” Shalett wrote in a research note earlier this month.

She added, “Rich valuations leave little room for error, as bullish risk-taking thwarts central bank guidance…Folklore suggests not fighting the Fed for a reason.”

Market data now also suggests the rally is running out of steam.

Long-term Treasury rates signal investors are piling into fixed-income assets, according to DataTrek Research on Thursday. Rising bond yields can be attributed to high inflation expectations, said DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas, but there is also another driver behind the surge in yields.

“This tells us that real interest rates have risen over the past month, indicating that investors are demanding a higher inflation-adjusted risk-free rate of return,” Colas wrote. “In other words, the recent surge in yields isn’t just about inflation. Rather, it’s a sign that investors are becoming increasingly risk averse.”

Meanwhile, JPMorgan’s top equity strategist Marko Kolanovic, a longtime bull, said investors should ditch stocks because a recession is approaching.

“With stocks trading near last summer’s highs and at above-average multiples, despite weakening earnings and the recent sharp rise in interest rates, we maintain that markets are overvaluing recent good news on inflation and are content with risk,” Kolanovic wrote in a note to clients earlier this month.