Global stocks fall, US yields rise after strong economic data

On Wall Street, the three major indexes post their biggest weekly decline of 2023 on Friday, February 24

NEW YORK, USA Global stock markets fell as US Treasury yields rose on Friday, February 24, following stronger-than-expected economic data that stoked fears the Federal Reserve would extend its cycle rising interest rates. Commerce Department data showed consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 1.8% in January, the biggest increase in nearly two years and beating estimates from analysts, according to a Reuters poll. Additionally, the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, accelerated 0.6% last month, the biggest increase in six months, taking the index to 5, 4% for the 12 months ending in January. The strong data compounded a selloff in most stocks, with the MSCI World Equity Index, which tracks stocks from 50 countries, losing 1.17%. European stocks fell 1.04%. “The fact that we have another piece of data that shows the economy isn’t slowing down enough to hopefully give the Fed confidence that they’re dealing with the inflation problem, that’s why the market is down,” said Robert Stimpson, portfolio manager at Oak. Associates Funds in Akron, Ohio. On Wall Street, all three major indexes posted their biggest weekly declines of 2023, led by a sell-off in stocks in so-called cyclical sectors, including technology, communication services, consumer discretionary and even healthcare. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02% to 32,816.92, the S&P 500 lost 1.05% to 3,970.04 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.69% to 11,394.94. US Treasury yields jumped, with benchmark 10-year yields hitting 3.9452%, and 2-year yields, which are highly sensitive to Federal Reserve policy, hitting 4.8156%, the highest since November 4. “The risk to the market is that it was premature in its anticipation of a Fed pivot. The Fed is going to keep raising interest rates higher than people think and for longer than people think. think,” Stimpson added. Oil prices rose slightly in volatile trade, supported by the prospect of lower Russian exports, but under pressure from rising inventories in the United States and worries about global economic activity. Brent crude futures settled at $83.16 a barrel, up 1.2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $76.32 a barrel, up 1.2%. The US dollar strengthened against other major currencies, with the dollar index up 0.65% to a seven-week high and the euro down 0.48% at $1.0544. Gold prices fell to their lowest levels in eight weeks, pushed lower by the strengthening dollar and rising bond yields. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,810.97 an ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.47% to $1,810.20 an ounce. Rappler.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rappler.com/business/updates-global-stock-markets-currencies-oil-prices-february-24-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos