Connect with us

Business

Nine of the 10 largest companies lose 1.87 lakh crore in market valuation

Nine of the 10 largest companies lose 1.87 lakh crore in market valuation

 


The market valuation of nine of India’s top 10 companies fell last week amid the rout in Adani Group shares.

The valuation of nine companies eroded by 1 87,808.26, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries being the most affected.

The valuation of HDFC Bank fell by 37,848.16 crore to 8,86,070.99 crores at Friday’s close. As the market valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) fell by 36,567.46 crore to 16,14,109.66 crore.

Furthermore, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 36,444.15 crore to 12,44,095.76 crore and that of tanked HDFC 20,871.15 crore to 4 71,365.94 crores.

ICICI Bank’s m-cap fell by 15,765.56 crore to 5 86,154.58 crores and the valuation of the State Bank of India (SBI) fell by 8,879.98 crore to 4 64,927.66 crore.

Infosys m-cap plunged from 13,465.86 crore to 6 52,862.70 crores. Bharti Airtel’s mcap plunged by 10,729.2 crore to 4 22,034.05 crores.

Hindustan Unilever’s valuation has slipped 7,236.74 crore to 5,83,697.21 crore.

However, ITC was the only company whose stock market valuation rose last week. ITC added 2,143.73 crore taking its mcap to 4 77,910.85 crore.

On Friday, February 24, benchmarks ended lower on Friday, in line with weak trends in Asian markets and fears that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates further to curb inflation.

The BSE Sensex fell 141.87 points or 0.24% on Friday to settle at 59,463.93 despite a firm start.

The NSE Nifty fell 45.45 points or 0.26% to end at 17,465.80.

Additionally, the majority of Adani Group companies remained weak on Friday. Adani Transmission shares fell 5%, Adani Green Energy slid 5%, Adani Total Gas (5%) and Adani Enterprises (4.98%) on BSE.

Shares of Adani Power fell 4.98%, NDTV 4.05% and Adani Wilmar 3.35%.

Adani Group shares have been battered after US short seller Hindenburg Research last month made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent trading and stock price manipulation, against it.

The ten companies of the Adani Group together lost 12,03,901.43 crores in market valuation since the US short seller released its report on January 24.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/nine-of-top-10-firms-lose-rs-1-87-lakh-crore-in-market-valuation-11677386049386.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: