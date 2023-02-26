Nine of the 10 largest companies lose 1.87 lakh crore in market valuation

The market valuation of nine of India’s top 10 companies fell last week amid the rout in Adani Group shares.

The valuation of nine companies eroded by 1 87,808.26, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries being the most affected.

The valuation of HDFC Bank fell by 37,848.16 crore to 8,86,070.99 crores at Friday’s close. As the market valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) fell by 36,567.46 crore to 16,14,109.66 crore.

Furthermore, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 36,444.15 crore to 12,44,095.76 crore and that of tanked HDFC 20,871.15 crore to 4 71,365.94 crores.

ICICI Bank’s m-cap fell by 15,765.56 crore to 5 86,154.58 crores and the valuation of the State Bank of India (SBI) fell by 8,879.98 crore to 4 64,927.66 crore.

Infosys m-cap plunged from 13,465.86 crore to 6 52,862.70 crores. Bharti Airtel’s mcap plunged by 10,729.2 crore to 4 22,034.05 crores.

Hindustan Unilever’s valuation has slipped 7,236.74 crore to 5,83,697.21 crore.

However, ITC was the only company whose stock market valuation rose last week. ITC added 2,143.73 crore taking its mcap to 4 77,910.85 crore.

On Friday, February 24, benchmarks ended lower on Friday, in line with weak trends in Asian markets and fears that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates further to curb inflation.

The BSE Sensex fell 141.87 points or 0.24% on Friday to settle at 59,463.93 despite a firm start.

The NSE Nifty fell 45.45 points or 0.26% to end at 17,465.80.

Additionally, the majority of Adani Group companies remained weak on Friday. Adani Transmission shares fell 5%, Adani Green Energy slid 5%, Adani Total Gas (5%) and Adani Enterprises (4.98%) on BSE.

Shares of Adani Power fell 4.98%, NDTV 4.05% and Adani Wilmar 3.35%.

Adani Group shares have been battered after US short seller Hindenburg Research last month made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent trading and stock price manipulation, against it.

The ten companies of the Adani Group together lost 12,03,901.43 crores in market valuation since the US short seller released its report on January 24.

Know your inner investor

Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics