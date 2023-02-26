Connect with us

Business

Why experts are giving Tata Steel shares a ‘buy’ label in a bearish stock market

Why experts are giving Tata Steel shares a ‘buy’ label in a bearish stock market

 


Shares of Tata Steel have been in basic building mode since the beginning of this month. Year-to-date (YTD), Tata Steel’s share price has fallen 8% while in the past month it has plunged around 10%. However, after strong US economic data and growing demand in China due to the unlock theme, stock market experts are very bullish on Tata Steel shares in the next one to three months. They said Tata Steel shares are available at attractive valuations in the current bear market and advised positional investors to add this Tata Group stock to their portfolio to Target of 130 each in the next three months.

On why one should add Tata Steel shares to one’s portfolio, Anuj Gupta, VP Research at IIFL Securities, said, “Tata Steel Ltd reported numbers below estimates in the third quarter, but due Strong economic data in the United States and growing metal demand in China after unlocking the growing business there, Tata Steel is expected to generate significant business volume in the overseas market. Therefore, we expect strong upsides from this Tata Group metals stock once there is a trend reversal on Dalal Street.

Despite figures lower than Q3fY23 estimates, ICICI Securities listed the following positive results for Tata Steel Ltd:

1) Domestic EBITDA/te should continue to improve in the seasonal fourth quarter;

2) The commissioning of a 6 mtpa pellet plant (Q1FY24) and a 2.2 mtpa CRM complex on the promises of KPO-II is likely to be accretive;

3) NINL is expected to bring in volumes of 1 million tonnes in FY24;

4) TSE EBITDA loss expected to decrease compared to Q4FY23;

5) BSPS takeover transaction is expected to be completed by June 23, which will effectively reduce business risk;

6) Ongoing efforts to gain UK Government support in TSUK are likely to have positive results; And

7) There are enough options to nearly double national capacity to 40 mtpa by FY30 through brownfield expansion, which would likely be accretive to both margins and returns.

Advising positional investors to maintain a ‘buy on the dip’ strategy when it comes to Tata Steel shares, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said: “Tata Steel shares are enjoying strong support in 90 levels each and therefore you have to keep buying at each big dip maintaining the stop loss at 90 levels each. The stock can go up to 130 levels each in the next two to three months.”

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/why-experts-give-buy-tag-tata-steel-shares-in-current-bear-market-explained-11677313236623.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: