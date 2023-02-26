Why experts are giving Tata Steel shares a ‘buy’ label in a bearish stock market

Shares of Tata Steel have been in basic building mode since the beginning of this month. Year-to-date (YTD), Tata Steel’s share price has fallen 8% while in the past month it has plunged around 10%. However, after strong US economic data and growing demand in China due to the unlock theme, stock market experts are very bullish on Tata Steel shares in the next one to three months. They said Tata Steel shares are available at attractive valuations in the current bear market and advised positional investors to add this Tata Group stock to their portfolio to Target of 130 each in the next three months.

On why one should add Tata Steel shares to one’s portfolio, Anuj Gupta, VP Research at IIFL Securities, said, “Tata Steel Ltd reported numbers below estimates in the third quarter, but due Strong economic data in the United States and growing metal demand in China after unlocking the growing business there, Tata Steel is expected to generate significant business volume in the overseas market. Therefore, we expect strong upsides from this Tata Group metals stock once there is a trend reversal on Dalal Street.

Despite figures lower than Q3fY23 estimates, ICICI Securities listed the following positive results for Tata Steel Ltd:

1) Domestic EBITDA/te should continue to improve in the seasonal fourth quarter;

2) The commissioning of a 6 mtpa pellet plant (Q1FY24) and a 2.2 mtpa CRM complex on the promises of KPO-II is likely to be accretive;

3) NINL is expected to bring in volumes of 1 million tonnes in FY24;

4) TSE EBITDA loss expected to decrease compared to Q4FY23;

5) BSPS takeover transaction is expected to be completed by June 23, which will effectively reduce business risk;

6) Ongoing efforts to gain UK Government support in TSUK are likely to have positive results; And

7) There are enough options to nearly double national capacity to 40 mtpa by FY30 through brownfield expansion, which would likely be accretive to both margins and returns.

Advising positional investors to maintain a ‘buy on the dip’ strategy when it comes to Tata Steel shares, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said: “Tata Steel shares are enjoying strong support in 90 levels each and therefore you have to keep buying at each big dip maintaining the stop loss at 90 levels each. The stock can go up to 130 levels each in the next two to three months.”

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

