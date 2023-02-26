Most new-era tech stocks tumble this week as broader stock market comes under pressure

Despite the collapse of the global stock market, PB Fintech emerged as a big winner by jumping nearly 19% this week on BSE Delhivery has gained more than 7% this week despite its main pre-IPO investor Tiger Global dumping its shares in a wholesale deal Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 fell 2.5% and 2.7% to 59,463.93 and 17,465.80, respectively, this week on inflation concerns

The majority of new-era tech stocks fell this week amid a severe slide across the entire Indian stock market on rising inflation concerns and fears of further rate hikes by the US Fed. .

However, despite the pressure, PB Fintech came out on top as it jumped nearly 19% this week on BSE.

Apart from the fintech major, Delhivery, Zomato, MapmyIndia and Nykaa are also up 1%-7% this week.

Delhivery’s gains came despite its lead pre-IPO investor Tiger Global offloading its stake in a wholesale deal.

On the other hand, RateGain was the biggest loser among listed tech startups, dropping 7.5% on BSE this week. Shares of DroneAcharya, last week’s biggest gainer, have fallen 6.7% this week.

In the broader stock market, the Sensex and Nifty50 benchmarks fell 2.5% and 2.7% to 59,463.93 and 17,465.80, respectively.

Most global stock markets saw corrections this week, with markets appearing anxious about future Fed action due to recent higher-than-expected inflation figures. Indian markets were also affected as the growth-inflation mix remains a bit worrying, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal, believes the market is likely to consolidate in the near term absent new triggers.

Next week, investors will take inspiration from macro data, including Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) numbers.

Let’s take a closer look at the performance of some of the new era tech stocks this week.

The 14 new-era tech stocks under our coverage ended the week with a total market capitalization of $26.55 billion versus $26.17 billion last week.

Tiger Global dumps stake in Delhivery

Shares of logistics startup Delhivery continued their northward journey this week despite falling slightly midweek after Tiger Globals Internet Fund III unloads 1.2 Cr of its shares.

The venture capital fund on Wednesday sold 1.7% of its stake in Delhivery in a bundled deal worth INR 414.2 Cr. As of December 31, 2022, Internet Fund III held a total of 3.4 Cr shares of Delhivery, representing a stake of 4.68%.

Shares of logistics startups jumped nearly 7.3% this week, ending Friday’s session at INR 352.25 on BSE. The stock also ended the last session weeks in the green zone, up 2% from Thursday’s close.

Shares of Delhivery regained some momentum following the announcement of its FY23 third quarter results earlier this month. Delhivery reported consolidation net loss of INR 195.6 Cr in the quarter, up 54.6% YoY. However, the loss was a 23% sequential decline from INR 254 Cr at T2 FY23.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm JM Financial launched its cover on Delhivery this week with a holding rating and a price target (PT) of INR 350. The PT currently implies a decline of 0.6% against the shares at the last close.

The brokerage firm said it expects Delhivery to continue to retain its market share in express parcels, with growth driven by growing online retail penetration and the rise of new e-commerce business models.

We expect Delhivery to post high marginal profitability for only a few quarters and then normalize to 25%-30%. However, a sustained growth trajectory should see Adj. The EBITDA margin is steadily increasing to 12-15% within a decade, he said.

JM Financial said future growth in stocks will largely depend on the macroeconomic environment.

Meanwhile, in a research note released this week, Kotak Institutional Equities retained a buy rating on Delhivery and a fair value of INR 395, implying a more than 12% upside from the shares at the latest. fence.

On the other hand, HDFC Securities technical research analyst Vinay Rajani said in a note this week that Delhiverys share price broke above the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) resistance. Its price increase is also accompanied by an increase in volumes. He set the stop loss for the shares at INR 335.

PB Fintech shares hit 6-month high

Shares of PB Fintech, Policybazaar’s parent company, have gained in all five sessions this week, rising 18.9% on BSE, to end Friday’s session at INR 576.1.

Despite a broader market slump on Friday, shares of fintech majors jumped 10.5% on the day from Thursday’s close. It was the biggest gainer among new era tech stocks this week.

Additionally, PB Fintech is also the biggest gainer on the Nifty500 index this month, with its shares up over 37%.

It should be noted that shares of PB Fintechs saw a sharp drop last year from June. Shares have fallen more than 52% in 2022.

However, the stock saw bullish momentum after announcing Upbeat Q3 FY23 results. PB Fintechs consolidated net loss decreased by 70.6% to INR 87.6 Cr during the quarter. Additionally, the company also said its Paisabazaar lending vertical broke even on an adjusted EBITDA level during the quarter.

With a market capitalization of INR 25,931.2 Cr, its shares are currently trading at a level last seen in August 2022.

RateGain becomes the biggest loser

Shares of startup Traveltech SaaS have fallen in four straight sessions this week to become the biggest loser among newly listed tech stocks.

Shares of RateGain were down nearly 7.5%, ending Friday’s session at INR 345.05.

Cloud-based property management platform for hotels HotelKey announced this week a partnership with RateGain to integrate the latter’s global distribution, central reservations and pricing capabilities into the HotelKeys PMS platform. However, the announcement did not have a major impact on stock performance.

Shares of RateGains fell after more than a month of rally after the announcement of the startups of acquisition of the Adara data exchange platform for $16.1 million in January.

Earlier this month, the startup reported a 147X YoY jump in profit after tax (PAT) to INR 13.3 Cr in Q3 FY23, with a 39.7% increase in operating revenue to INR 138.3 Cr.