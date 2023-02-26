Social fellowship to commence after receiving final clearance from SEBI – Sangri Today





top stock exchange The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) the green light to establish Social Stock Exchange (SSE) as a separate division of the NSE. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement that final approval was obtained on February 22. The Social Stock Market section will provide social entrepreneurs with new ways to fund charities, give them importance and promote transparency in how funds are raised and used by social enterprises. Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of NSE, said, “To raise awareness, we have organized many events and supported social enterprises currently at different stages of onboarding to the exchange. to contact NSE to learn more about the process and benefits of listing and listing on the social stock market. Any social enterprise that indicates the priority of its social objective can request to be referenced on the SSE segment, whether it is a Non-profit organization (NPO) or a For-profit social enterprise (FPE) . The first step of qualifying NPO onboarding begins with registering for the Social Stock Market section. Social entrepreneurs will have more opportunities to generate money for good causes, gain notoriety and increase transparency in the use of these funds thanks to the SSE sector. Any social enterprise justifying the importance of its social purpose can register or be listed in the SSE sector, whether it is a for-profit social enterprise (FPE) or a non-profit association (NPO) , according to a statement from NSE. In her presentation of the Union Budget 2019-2020, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had suggested the creation of an SSE, under Sebi’s regulatory tutelage, for the list of non-profit organizations. and social enterprises working towards a social welfare objective to enable them to raise capital in the form of equity, debt or mutual fund (MF)-like units. In October last year, capital market regulator SEBI granted the BSE exchange its approval in principle for the ESS as a separate segment.

