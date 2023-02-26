GMO and Bridgewater analysis imply markets are currently overvalued by up to 40%

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

GMO, a large hedge fund founded by Jeremy Grantham, recently released its 7-year real return forecast for various asset classes. His forecast is not rosy for US equities: according to his analysis, US large cap holders and small caps are expected to lose 11% and 12% respectively in real terms over the next 7 years.

GMO

Grantham received a lot of media attention last year when he predicts market decline. In other recently published note, GMO says the 2022 bear market was just the easy first leg of a longer bear market, predicting a bumpy 2023, effectively implying that the rise in stock prices at the start of 2023 was not nothing more than a bearish rally.

OGM is not alone in its dire predictions. Bridgewater Associates, including the Alpha Fund surpassed the S&P 500 by 26% in 2022, also predicts a bad pass before. According to his analysis, inflationary pressures will persist until the relationship between labor supply and demand is rebalanced; and for that, unemployment must increase by 2%. This would be accompanied by a drop in corporate profits of around 20%.

On the reverse side of the envelope, this implies a rise of at least 2% in unemployment sustained over a period long enough to adjust the labor supply/demand balance, a fall of 2% in real GDP and a fall of about 20% of operating profits as an incentive for necessary layoffs. Bridgewater Associates

The most recent inflation figures confirm Bridgewater’s theory that the economy has not yet struggled enough for price pressures to dissipate. January PCE rose 5.4% year-on-year, 0.5% higher than expected. If Bridgewater’s hypothesis is correct and the Fed is indeed engaged in its fight against inflation, we could see more interest rate hikes and a soft landing is nothing more than a wishful thinking.

The S&P is overvalued by up to 40%

GMO and Bridgewater’s analysis implies an overvaluation of US markets by 20-40%. Stock market expectations for future returns are exuberant and currently discount a double whammy from falling earnings And higher interest rates. A drop of more than 20% below 3,200 would be a more accurate reflection of the value of the S&P. GMO’s analysis implies that we face the risk of an even more dramatic drop in the S&P 500 to levels around 2,500-3,000. This would bring the index back to its long-term trend path and provide long-term expected nominal returns of around 8.5% (actual return of 6.5% + 2% expected inflation)consistent with historical yields.

The S&P 500 does indeed look expensive on a P/E basis. It is currently trading at 21x trailing earnings. The last time it was this expensive was during the period before the dotcom bubble (I do not take into account periods of recession which lower the denominator, which leads to a high multiple); and briefly at the start of the Trump administration, before falling back in 2018.

Yardeni Research Inc.

The picture is even bleaker when looking at Shiller’s CAPE (cyclically adjusted P/E ratio), which, despite a recent drop to 29x, remains appallingly high. While CAP isn’t particularly useful for predicting market turning points, it’s a strong predictor of long-term returns.

P/E report from Shiller (multpl.com)

Based on the views of GMO and Bridgewater, we see three possible scenarios for how this situation may play out for investors.

In an environment of low inflation and low volatility, we will see several years of meager annual returns with the S&P trading sideways in the 3,800-4,200 range most of the time. Multiples will remain relatively high for now before starting to compress as earnings growth gradually resumes.

In an environment of low inflation and high volatility, rates will continue to rise throughout 2023 until inflation is brought under control. We will see a recession coupled with falling corporate earnings, investors will lose their nerves and the S&P 500 will drop significantly.

A third scenario is “higher inflation for longer”. If the Fed does not keep inflation under control, nominal corporate profits could continue to rise, but remain below inflation. Real earnings growth would be negative while we could see positive nominal equity returns.

Although there is no single strategy that will outperform in all three scenarios, investors TO DO have choices and alternatives to make tactical adaptations that allow them to reduce their investment risk while keeping some options open to get back into the S&P in the event of a broader market downturn.

Implications for your portfolio

First, overweight cash, short-term fixed income, or term deposits. With one year treasuries yield > 5%investors TO DO have the choice to stay on the sidelines and watch the situation unfold while earning a positive, risk-free nominal return, unlike the past few years.

Second, passive investing may no longer suffice in the future, at least not until short-term macro risks are resolved. In order to generate meaningful returns, investors can start picking stocks or seek the services of professional fund managers who will do this for them. We recently identified an undervalued opportunity at German Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) – read our well-received analysis here.

As a result, a general underperformance of passive funds and outperformance of active managers could reverse the flow of funds to active asset managers. In such a case, you would want to own stocks in companies like T. Rowe Price (TROW), Franklin Resources (BEN) or Northern Trust (NTRS), and consider investing twice in BlackRock (BLK). We consider the execution of this tactical allocation a bit far-fetched at the moment, but we will remain vigilant.

Third, if you don’t mind getting your hands and Excel sheets dirty and making your own selection, avoid highly leveraged companies, especially those with variable interest rate debt and short-term refinancing needs. high terms. Markets may be overly optimistic about expectations of imminent interest rate cuts. Some highly indebted companies, many of which are in the real estate sector, may experience significant declines in earnings caused by higher interest payments.

Fourth, infrastructure stocks may present an attractive asset class to invest in at this time. As a group, infrastructure assets can offer some degree of protection against inflationary pressures while being non-cyclical. However, the definition of infrastructure assets is quite broad and encompasses a wide universe of choices. Investors should therefore be careful about the attributes of investments, particularly with regard to the nature and character of income, cost structures and balance sheets. The best infrastructure assets are monopolistic in nature and inelastic to demand, allowing them to grow their revenues at least in line with inflation. Due to the broad definition of infra-assets, we expect large variances in individual stock returns. We therefore recommend looking for active managers who can tell the losers from the winners such as mutual funds or closed-end ETFs, including Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF); and avoid investing blindly in passive vehicles like iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) or SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (GII).

Fifth and final recommendation, with GMO predicting decent positive real returns for emerging market value companies, investors might consider overweighting international equities. Those who don’t want to get their hands dirty can therefore take a look at ETFs such as the iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF (XMM:CA) or the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE ). However, US investors in particular should be wary of currency risks. The downside to this strategy is that the US dollar can again serve as a safe haven in times of turbulence (e.g., global recession), so any dividends and capital gains can be offset by losses from assets. earning their profits in foreign currency.

Wrap

It is certainly not easy to understand the market and macro environments these days. Over the past two years, we have probably embraced structural macroeconomic breaks from a regime that lasted several decades, such as increasing globalization and the rise of international trade, the inclusion of hundreds of millions of workers in the global labor pool, a stable global political situation, favorable demographics, and an environment of low inflation and high growth. Mr. Market underestimates the impact of these breakouts on future returns, and is simply too optimistic, as indicated by the high P/E ratios of the S&P 500. Until markets adjust to these structural changes, it will probably take some time, and we firmly believe that now is the time to be more selective than ever in what you invest in. Investors should navigate the waters of the stock market with caution.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major US exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these actions.