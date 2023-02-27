Stock market supporters still say the economy will pick up speed

Stock market followers are eyeing the toughest time in months for U.S. equities and are hanging on to bets on a recovery in the second half of the year once the Federal Reserve stops raising interest rates. ‘interest.

The S&P 500 just had its worst week since Dec. 9 as warmer-than-expected inflation data spurred speculation that the Fed will hike borrowing costs multiple times, potentially halting in July. It’s a steeper trajectory of policy tightening than investors were expecting just a few weeks ago.

However, it still largely follows the theory that has prevailed since the end of 2022: that stocks would struggle in the first six months of the year beforebuild momentum in the second half. Market technicals indicate investors agree with this logic, as the S&P 500’s uptrend that began last fall continues even though the index is down 2.6% this month.

We are nearing the end of the Fed rate cycle and markets will start to price this in, said Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment strategist at Sanctuary Wealth.

Of course, risks to this outlook abound. Swap traders see a peak rate of around 5.4% in July, down from around 5% in early February. But a new document says it may need to increaseup to 6.5%, raising the specter of a so-called hard landing in which the economy falls into recession. In the rosiest soft landing scenario, the Fed keeps inflation under control while the economy continues to grow.

The market can handle a 5.5% terminal rate, but it wouldn’t be able to handle a rate of 6% or more, Bartels said. It would really rock the markets.

Alarming inflation numbers weren’t the only trigger for the S&P 500’s week of declines.bleak predictionsleaders like Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. also soured the mood. This week brings more consumer health clues, with earnings updates from Target Corp. and Lowes Cos.

The stock market crash can be disheartening, but it shouldn’t be a shock based on historical patterns. Over the past 25 years, February was one of the worst months for the S&P 500, with an average loss of 0.4%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The benchmark is down 2.6% this month after jumping 6.2% in January.

For Bartels, any pullback in the coming weeks and months will be a buying opportunity. She favors aerospace and defense stocks, as well as semiconductors, which rebounded after a brutal 2022.

She is not alone. Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, is sticking to his bet that the U.S. economy will ride out an economic downturn. He thinks inflation will continue to fall and if rates stay high for longer, he recommends small caps and large cap industrials.

Meal preparation

The stage is still set for the U.S. economy to accelerate in the second half on strong consumption, he said. This would be a boon for equities.

The Fed’s next rate decision is still nearly a month away, giving the market plenty of time to absorb a flood of inflation, labor market and wage growth numbers. Traders are bracing for the Fed to eventually return to massive hikes: Overnight index swaps forecast a tightening of around 30 basis points for the March 22 announcement, and Treasury yields at two years hit the highest since 2007 on Friday.

This is a toxic environment for growth stocks, whose valuations are more sensitive to changes in interest rates. These stocks saw strong gains to start this year on speculation that the Fed would soon halt its hikes. That looking less likely, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7% on Friday, eclipsing the decline in the S&P 500.

But even so, the bullish scenario for equities is still in place as long as the Fed stays on the path it charted last year, according to Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird.

Inflation will never fall in a straight line after peaking, he said. It would take a full quarter of warmer-than-expected inflation and jobs data to force the Fed to significantly raise its projections for its terminal rate, he said.

The market doesn’t necessarily hate rate hikes, he said. He hates when hikes are bigger than expected or faster than expected.