Stocks are the best long-term bet, says strategist





Retail and institutional investors hold a record close to $5 trillion in cash and near cash in money market accounts.

Cash is attractive at a time when bond yields are rising and stocks are falling.

But there are four reasons investors should invest some of their money in stocks, says Riverfront Investment Group's top strategist.



Cash is no longer a waste as its allure grows with soaring yields and this year’s stock market rally running out of steam, but there are reasons investors should be careful not to invest the bulk of their funds in this asset class, said a veteran market strategist. There is a record $4.8 trillion in cash being held in money market accounts overall, with retail investors alone adding $9.9 billion to their money market funds over the past week to bring the total held in those accounts to 1 $.79 trillion, according to the Investment Company Institute. These capital flows underscore a new undercurrent of malaise that has since overshadowed the optimism of the nearly 9% rally in the S&P 500 earlier this year. Investors are eager to allocate more of their long-term investment funds to cash and cash equivalents such as money markets, treasury bills and certificates of deposit, wrote Doug Sandler, head of the global strategy at Riverfront Investment Group, in a note. week warning investors to beware of the lure of cash. “Cash feels safe during a crisis, but there is a cost,” he said. “After the crash, many investors become more cautious even though the likelihood of a subsequent crash is not greater,” said the strategist with more than 30 years in the field. With the latest market sell-off, the desire to hold cash may increase further. The S&P 500 posted a third weekly loss, fueled by higher-than-expected inflation readings, including Friday’s PCE index report. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are soaring in anticipation of a bigger-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The 2-year Treasury yield recently rose above 4.7%, approaching its highest level since 2007. But Sandler outlined four reasons not to hoard too much cash: 1) Stocks often beat money Sandler pointed to the work of Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel and his research partner Jeremy Schwartz, who found that stocks outperformed bonds 79.5% of the time and beat cash 85.4% of the time over periods. 10 years since 1871. 2) Stocks better match investors’ desire for growth Since 1926, large-cap U.S. stocks have posted real returns of around 6.4% after subtracting inflation, according to Riverfront’s Price Matters valuation framework. “While actual returns typically fluctuate from year to year, large caps have posted positive returns in 94% of the rolling 7-year periods since then,” Sandler said. 3) Inflation bites Money is not safe, because inflation can invade you. “If you watch your bank account carefully to catch inflation, you will miss it,” he said, in part because inflation “hides” affecting investments by around 2.5% a year. over the past 30 years. And inflation is higher in sought-after places to retire or in sectors with more activity like travel and health care. 4) Purchasing power losses are usually more permanent than inventory losses

Between 1926 and 2021, there hasn’t been a period where the losses of a diversified basket of U.S. stocks haven’t been fully recovered, Sandler said. But the lost purchasing power usually does not come back. Once prices go up, they don’t go down, except in rare cases like electronics. “Consider this, according to AARP, a little over 50 years ago (1972) coffee was $0.66 a pound, a gallon of gas was $0.36, a Ford Mustang would cost you $2,510 $ and a postage stamp was only $0.08,” he said. .

