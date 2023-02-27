Nepse Index drops 2.31% to nearly 2,000 points – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper





Kathmandu, February 25 The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index fell by 47.77 points or 2.31% to approach 2,000 points during the trading week between February 19 and 23. Although the market has seen steady growth and resurfaced above the 2,200 point threshold following the formation of the new government, among other factors, the benchmark is expected to remain volatile unless further progress is seen. in the country’s financial situation, according to analysts. The Sensitive Index, which measures the performance of Class ‘A’ shares, fell 3.05% or 12.81 points to 384.36 points during the reporting period. The free float index which measures the performance of actually traded stocks also fell 2.22% to 142.07 points. A total of 17.19 million shares were traded during the review week through 156,668 trades which amounted to Rs 6.27 billion. The weekly turnover fell by 23.18% compared to the previous trading week, when 22.38 million shares changed hands through 156,668 trades totaling Rs 8.25 billion. As the market was only open for three days during the review week compared to the four trading days of the previous week, the average daily turnover during the review week actually rose by 17% to reach 2.09 billion rupees, against 2.06 billion rupees in the previous week. The benchmark opened at 2,070.41 points on Monday and fell 23.60 points to 2,080.38 points at the close. The market remained closed on Tuesday but then recouped the previous trading day’s loss by rising 33.57 points on Wednesday to 2,080.38 points. But on Thursday, the Nepse index fell again by 57.74 points to settle at 2,022.64 for the trading week. Microfinance leads the pack of losers after falling 12.87% to 3,907.02 points. Similarly, manufacturing and processing fell 3.79% to 4,947.37 points; trading fell 1.63% to 2,185.98 points; others lost 1.63% to 1,463.55 points; the bank fell 1.29% to 1,334.51 points; mutual funds fell 1.19% to 14.12 points; and life insurance 1.06 percent to 10,204.44 points. Meanwhile, the hospitality and tourism subgroup fell 1% to 3,091.80 points; non-life insurance by 0.91 percent to 8,873.33 points; finance by 8.74% to 1,699.70 points; development banks by 0.31% to 3,637.13 points, investment by 0.02% to 64.84 points and hydroelectricity by 0.58% or 14.80 points to 2,556.46 points. A version of this article appears in the February 26, 2023 printing of The Himalayan Times.

