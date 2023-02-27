Market weakness likely to persist over the coming week, analysts say





Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivative Research Office, SBI Securities Growing fears of a faster rate hike by the US Fed, after the recent rise in inflation figures, led to selling pressure in global markets. Indian markets also saw gains from higher levels last week and closed below the 200-day moving average of 17,600 at 18-week lows, implying accelerating near-term weakness. . Nifty Index closed negative for the third month in a row with February rollovers down 73% (last month 79%) and well below the three-month average of 80%. The index started with a total open interest of 112.77 lakh shares compared to 104.20 lakh in previous months, up 8%. Bank Nifty’s February rolls were at 83.9% from 84.06% in previous months, above its three-month average of 82.77%. Bank Nifty started the March series with a total OI of 28 lakh versus 20.7 lakh shares at February expiry. Even early-series long FII exposure in index futures is at its lowest level of 19% (81% short accumulation) in the past six months, with 75% of derivative stocks placed. below its 21-day exponential moving average. level. Technically, the index has been witnessing the formation of a low-high-low-low formation for all five sessions over the past week, implying the likelihood of further weakness in the week ahead. The index saw a drop below an important support area of ​​17,600 which is an uptrend line support area, joining the major upside swing lows of 15,183 (Jun 2022) and 17,353 (February 1, 2023). Crucial support lies at the 200 DMA area of ​​17,320-17,340 and a breakdown below this area could attract additional selling pressure towards the 17,000 area. While upside resistance lies at the 17 650-17,700. Above the 17,700 levels, the index may revisit 17,920-17,950 again on the upside. Based on data from the options chain, the Nifty 50 is expected to trade in a wider range of 17,050-17,680. While the index is expected to trade with a negative bias due to the factors mentioned above leading to a deteriorating macro environment, traders and investors should take a stock-specific approach and should look to add stocks from quality that are currently outperforming the markets. Focus on quality large caps and quality mid caps, while staying away from small caps. Based on the rollover analysis and chart pattern, stocks in the mid-cap IT, defense and core public sector companies segments are expected to outperform, with a long accumulation visible in some names such as Ultratech Cement Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Siemens Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and Polycab India Ltd. A short build is seen in banking, oil & gas, metals, autos and real estate with stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. ., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Godrej Properties Ltd., DLF Ltd. and Canara Bank are expected to underperform.

