Business
1,000 invested in London Stock Exchange Group shares 5 years ago was worth as much
Image source: Getty Images
London Stock Exchange Group (LSE: LSEG) is known for delivering multi-bag, long-term returns to its shareholders. But the stock also fell a lot between 2008 and 2009 following the financial crisis and the credit crisis of that decade.
But if I had invested 1,000 in shares of the global financial market infrastructure provider five years ago, how much would I have now?
Turbulent financial markets
To answer this question, it should be noted that it has been a turbulent time for financial markets. The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have turned things upside down economically and geopolitically. And there is a lot of volatility on the stock price chart from the summer of 2019.
But in Feb 2018 I could have bought the stock at around 3,989p. And that compares to today’s price of nearly 7,508p. Thus, the gain was around 3,519 pence per share due to movements in the level of the share over the past five years.
And the company’s balance sheet was strong during the period. For example, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of multi-year revenue is approximately 32%. And earnings have a CAGR of nearly 13% with operating cash flow of 48%.
So with such a strong performance, it’s no surprise to see that the CAGR of dividends to shareholders was also strong. And the figure is currently around 17%. Indeed, this growing stream of shareholder payouts would have been worth having.
And my calculations show that I would have collected just over 369p per share in dividends. This can therefore be added to the realized share price gain to give a five-year total return of 3,888 pence per share, or just over 97%.
Therefore, without considering the costs of buying and selling, an investment of 1,000 London Stock Exchange Group shares five years ago would be worth around 1,970 today. And the stock would have been a decent performer in my diversified stock portfolio
Revenue driven
What went so well for the company? The answer to this question can be summed up in one word: gains.
As in so many stock market success stories, the main driver of progress has been how the company has managed to grow and increase profits. And the London Stock Exchange has done that by performing well and finding new lines of business to help it grow and grow.
An example is the announcement last December of a strategic partnership with Microsoft. The directors believe that the objective is to build The next generation services that will allow empower LSE customers. And, of course, improved services should potentially generate greater profits for the company.
However, as with all businesses, positive expectations do not guarantee growth. And all businesses can face setbacks from time to time. Indeed, it is even possible for investors to lose money on stocks if they buy them today. Just look at that weak period for the stock in the 2000s for proof.
Meanwhile, the prospective dividend yield hovers around 1.5% for 2023. And while that’s not a high value, I’m tempted to dig into the company with some additional research now.
My goal would be to hold the stock for the long haul as the ongoing growth story hopefully unfolds.
