Live Stock Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Negative Start; Asian stocks are trading lower
Asian stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll
Asian stocks fell on Monday as markets were forced to set ever higher highs for U.S. and European interest rates, sending bonds tumbling globally and pushing the dollar to multi-week highs.
SGX Nifty reports a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 38.5 points, or 0.22%, at 17,504, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty forms a long bear candle
Indicating a trend for a continuation of the downtrend, a long bearish candle has formed on the daily chart of Nifty. Negative chart patterns such as lower highs and lower lows have formed on the weekly chart and Nifty is currently moving lower to form a new streak lower low (below 17,353), Nagaraj Shetti said, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.
Tokyo stocks open lower
Shares in Tokyo opened lower on Monday as global investors renewed speculation that the Fed could extend rate hikes after the latest US inflation data came in higher than expected. while the broader Topix index lost 0.17%, or 3.32 points, to 1,985.08.
Wall Street ends sharply lower, posts biggest weekly drop of 2023
Wall Street’s major indices posted their biggest weekly decline of 2023 after steep losses on Friday, as investors braced for the possibility of more aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve as US economic data indicated resilient consumers.
The rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.75 against the US dollar
The rupiah depreciated 11 paise to close at 82.75 against the US currency on Friday as US currency strength in the overseas market and a subdued trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment.
Oil was little changed as Russian supply cuts support prices
Oil was little changed in early trading on Monday as Russia’s plans to deepen oil supply cuts continued to support prices amid rising global inflation risks and rising US crude inventories weighed.
Sensex, nice on Friday
BSE’s benchmark 30-stock Sensex lost 142 points or 0.24% to settle at 59,463. The broader NSE Nifty fell 46 points or 0.26% to end at 17,465.
