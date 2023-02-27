US stock market holidays 2023: complete list with opening and closing times





In 2023, the Nasdaq will observe ten U.S. stock market holidays and two half-day holidays. In 2022, the Nasdaq observed nine United States stock market holidays and one half-day holiday. The year 2023 began with a holiday for the US stock market. According to the 2023 US stock market holiday calendar, the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) were closed on Monday, January 2. As January 1, 2023 was a Sunday, the exchange was closed on Monday January 2. As a result, the first trading day for the US stock market was January 3, 2023. A list of stock market holidays can help investors and traders determine whether the market is open, closed, or will open tomorrow. Nasdaq and NYSE trading hours will help you know the US stock market hours. With the exception of Good Friday and Columbus Day, bond markets in the United States are closed on nine of the ten days that stock exchanges are closed. List of US Stock Market Holidays 2023 New Year’s Day January 2, 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day January 16, 2023 Presidents Day February 20, 2023 Good Friday April 7, 2023 Also Read: Warren Buffett’s Annual Letter to Shareholders 2023: A Must-Read for All Investors Remembrance Day May 29, 2023 Holidays from June 19 June 19, 2023 Early closing July 3, 2023 1:00 p.m. Independence Day July 4, 2023 Labor Day September 4, 2023 Thanksgiving November 23, 2023 Early closing November 24, 2023 1:00 p.m. Christmas Day December 25, 2023 Certain federal holidays are observed in the United States, which means that all non-essential federal government offices, including federal banks and post offices, are closed. According to the United States Federal Reserve, Independence Day is also a public holiday, so commercial banks and other financial institutions will most likely be closed or operate at reduced hours. US stock market calendar Pre-opening session: 6:30 a.m. ET

Orders can be entered and will be queued until the opening auction at 9:30 a.m. ET

Main trading session: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET In the case of the NYSE: Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023.

On November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving, each market will close earlier at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on those dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. All times are in Eastern Time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/investing-abroad/featured-stories/us-stock-market-holidays-2023-full-list-with-open-and-close-time/2993296/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos