Stock market essentials: February 27

Global Cues:

Eurozone Economic Confidence

Eurozone consumer confidence

India Inc. Earnings:

rain industries

Vesuvius India

Securities transaction:

Kolte-Patil developers: board meeting to consider fundraising

Marico: board meeting to consider proposed declaration of interim stock dividend

Others

Adani Group executives are expected to hold a road show for bond investors in Singapore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport and other infrastructure projects in Karnataka.

NCLT to hear HDFC merger case

Assembly elections in India’s two northeastern states, Meghalaya and Nagaland

FII/DII date:

Net FIIs SOLD Rs 1470.34 shares worth Feb 24 (prov.)

DIIs net BUY Rs 1400.98 cr worth shares on Feb 24

BE F&O Cash Date:

Net sale of index futures Rs 260 cr

Index options net salt Rs 3046 cr

Net forward sale on shares Rs 138 cr

Net sale of stock options Rs 256 cr

Total net sales of FII 3187 cr in F&O

F&O advice:

None

Oil and Gas Updates

Brent crude at $83.4/bbl vs. $82.21/bbl

Singapore GRM at $5.65/bbl vs $5.73/bbl

Asia spot gas price at $15/mmBtu vs $14.9/mmBtu

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Easy Trip secures Indias Women Cricket League endorsement deal

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills and B Safal Group announce the opening of Palladium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat’s new luxury shopping destination unveiled, with over 35 international luxury brands first launched in Ahmedabad

Luxury experience spread over a gross leasable area of ​​over 750,000 square feet.

Sumitomo Chemical India Limited

An accident at the Company’s Bhavnagar site on Friday, February 24, 2023 at around 2:29 p.m.

The location was a multi-product factory producing 2 products, which was not operational at the time

Preliminary assessment: no significant commercial or production loss is expected.

Co has adequate insurance coverage for the assets at the premises of said factory, including coverage for loss of profits.

Shyam Metaliks

The CoC of the debtor company (Mittal Corp Ltd.) approved the resolution plan

Issued the Letter of Intent (LOI) on behalf of our material subsidiary i.e. Shyam Salt and Power Limited and declared it as successful resolution applicant.

Dilip Buildcon

“Karimnagar-Warangal Highways Limited”, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has signed

the concession contract with the National Highways Authority of India

Submission project: 1647.00 cr

Completion time: 24 months

+

Dilip Buildcon Limited via Dilip Buildcon Limited – Skyway Infraprojects Pvt. ltd [DBL-SIPL (JVJ]

signed the EPC agreement for “Rewa Bansagar Multi Village Scheme, Rewa District.”

Project cost: 7947.06 cr

Completion time: 24 months

+

Dilip Buildcon Limited (the “Company” or “DBL”) has transferred its 49% stake

in DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways Limited at Shrem InvlT (“BuyerJ on 24th Feb 2023

The company received 24.50 crores against the transfer of 49% stake from DBL irl DBL Chandikole Bhadrak

Limited PVR

Co informed the Exchange regarding “the opening of an 11-screen multiplex at the Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh”.

With this launch, the merged entity now operates the largest multiplex network with 1653 screens in 355 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

NBCC India Ltd (Business Update + Order Won)

NBCC (India) Limited got the total turnover of Rs. 194.17 Crore in the month of January 2023.

+

Co has been awarded a project management consultant job for various buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad worth Rs. 350 Crores

spice spray

The Board meeting scheduled for February 24, 2023 (Friday) to consider and approve, among others, the following items was adjourned to February 27, 2023 (Monday):

(a) issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis following the conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the Company, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

(b) raise new capital by issuing eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Advanced Enzymes

Alert:

Letter dated February 11, 2023 advising of board approval of the respective wholly-owned (reduction) U.S.-based subsidiaries, namely Dynamic Enzymes, Inc.

(DE) and Advanced Supplementary Technologies Corporation (AST) regarding the merger of DE and AST

Update:

The State of California (USA) has approved the merger of DE with AST.

BEAUTIFUL

BEL opens new software development center in Visakhapatnam

gender power

The company incorporated a declining subsidiary, in the name of Genus Assam Package-5 SPV Limited on February 24, 202

Objective:

It is constituted as SPV for the execution of the AMISP (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider) contract.

Pfizer AG

The company has recently received all required approvals from the relevant authorities and both parties (the company and Vidhi) have fulfilled the conditions precedent set out in the BTA.

Accordingly, the company has transferred its business venture in Thane, including Land, Plant & Machinery and all workers employed in said business venture to Vidhi Research and Development LLP effective close of business on February 24, 2023.

EEZ

Copy of order uploaded to exchanges

(The Order issued by the Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the Appeal filed by Mr. Punit Goenka challenging the Order of 22 February 2023 adopted by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) is uploaded on the NCLAT website)

PowerGrid

POWERGRID Teleservices Limited has been awarded the Certificate of Registration for Infrastructure Provider Category I (IP-I)

+

Investment authorizations for the following:

1. Program to relieve the high load of the WR-NR inter-regional corridor (400 kV Bhinmal-Zerda line) at an estimated cost of Rs. 200.58 crore which is expected to be commissioned by May 2024;

2. Transmission system for ISTS augmentation for interconnection of HVPNL transmission schemes at an estimated cost of Rs. 107.77 crores to be commissioned gradually from February 2024 to July 2024;

3. Implementation of Western Region Expansion Scheme-XXV (WRES-XXV) at an estimated cost of Rs. 385.84 Crores which is expected to go live by November 2023; And

4. Implementation of the North East Region Expansion Scheme-XX (NERES-XX) at an estimated cost of Rs, 109.38 crore, which is expected to go live by November 2024.

Infra IRB

The company has now received an award letter from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

for Six Lane Upgrade Project with NH-27 Paved Shoulder

from Samakhiyali to Santalpur section from km. 339+200 at Km. 430+100

in the state of Gujarat in BOT (toll) mode.

Total project cost Rs. 2,132 crore

EPC cost (including GST) – Rs. 2,092 crores

EPC Cost (excluding GST) Rs. 1,773,000,000,000

+

The company’s order book is revised to approx. Rs. 20,892 Crores (excluding GST),

which includes a construction order book of Rs. 9,714 Crores providing strong visibility for the next ~2.5 years.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Limited (MCAP: 500 cr)

Co informed the Exchange of the “Signing of a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of a container ship”.

Lemon Tree Hotels

The company has signed a license agreement for a 110-bedroom property in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh under the Companys Aurika brand.

The hotel is expected to be operational in November 2024.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports cargo volumes cross 300 MMT in just 329 days India’s largest transport utility beats its own milestone from last year of 354 days

AGENCIES

IMF wants more regulations for private cryptocurrencies

India will leverage indirect measures to expand US trade, says Goyal

Scholz urges more Indian IT specialists to consider Germany

Ant Group, backed by Jack Ma, plans to reduce its stake in Indias Paytm

Telecom mogul Mittal is reportedly seeking a stake in Indias Paytm

Emirates and Air India consider codeshare deal

FDA: Alkem Labs obtains provisional approval for nimodipine Anda

India Official reserves fall for third straight week; India’s foreign exchange reserves fell from $5.68 billion to $561.27 billion as of February 17, according to RBI. TNP AA

DATING ANALYST

KPR Mills: Analysts/Investors are planning to visit our mill located in Arasur, Coimbatore on 27th February 2023.

Tatva Chintan: February 27

Aptus Housing: with Creador on February 27

Harsha Engineers: February 28

Rupa & Co: February 27 with Dimensional Securities Limited

Greaves Cotton: February 27, March 1 and March 2

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited: February 26

Global Health: February 27, March 2 and 3

PNB Housing Finance: From February 27 to March 3 – Non deal road show

Dcx Systems Limited: with sequential investments on February 28

ESB: with Wellington Management Company on February 27

CIPLA: With Goldman Sachs: India Pharma and Healthcare Tour on February 27

Anupam Rasayan: The company will participate in the investment promotion tour from February 27, 2023 (Monday) to March 1, 2023 (Wednesday) in Japan.

Grasim: February 27, 2023 with Nomura Asset Management

Cement Ultratech: With Theleme Partners on February 27

Crompton Greaves: March 27, 28 and 1

Phoenix Mills: with Ambit Capital Private Limited on February 27

Anthony Waste: February 27, 2023

IEX: February 27 and March 1

Narayana Hrudayalaya: February 23

SBI Cards: Featuring Elara on February 24

Medplus: February 27, March 1, 2 and 3

CRISIL – March 2, 3, 6, 13 & 17