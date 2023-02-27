Business
Stock market essentials: February 27
Global Cues:
Eurozone Economic Confidence
Eurozone consumer confidence
India Inc. Earnings:
rain industries
Vesuvius India
Securities transaction:
Kolte-Patil developers: board meeting to consider fundraising
Marico: board meeting to consider proposed declaration of interim stock dividend
Others
Adani Group executives are expected to hold a road show for bond investors in Singapore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport and other infrastructure projects in Karnataka.
NCLT to hear HDFC merger case
Assembly elections in India’s two northeastern states, Meghalaya and Nagaland
FII/DII date:
Net FIIs SOLD Rs 1470.34 shares worth Feb 24 (prov.)
DIIs net BUY Rs 1400.98 cr worth shares on Feb 24
BE F&O Cash Date:
Net sale of index futures Rs 260 cr
Index options net salt Rs 3046 cr
Net forward sale on shares Rs 138 cr
Net sale of stock options Rs 256 cr
Total net sales of FII 3187 cr in F&O
F&O advice:
None
Oil and Gas Updates
Brent crude at $83.4/bbl vs. $82.21/bbl
Singapore GRM at $5.65/bbl vs $5.73/bbl
Asia spot gas price at $15/mmBtu vs $14.9/mmBtu
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Easy Trip secures Indias Women Cricket League endorsement deal
Phoenix Mills
Phoenix Mills and B Safal Group announce the opening of Palladium, Ahmedabad
Gujarat’s new luxury shopping destination unveiled, with over 35 international luxury brands first launched in Ahmedabad
Luxury experience spread over a gross leasable area of over 750,000 square feet.
Sumitomo Chemical India Limited
An accident at the Company’s Bhavnagar site on Friday, February 24, 2023 at around 2:29 p.m.
The location was a multi-product factory producing 2 products, which was not operational at the time
Preliminary assessment: no significant commercial or production loss is expected.
Co has adequate insurance coverage for the assets at the premises of said factory, including coverage for loss of profits.
Shyam Metaliks
The CoC of the debtor company (Mittal Corp Ltd.) approved the resolution plan
Issued the Letter of Intent (LOI) on behalf of our material subsidiary i.e. Shyam Salt and Power Limited and declared it as successful resolution applicant.
Dilip Buildcon
“Karimnagar-Warangal Highways Limited”, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has signed
the concession contract with the National Highways Authority of India
Submission project: 1647.00 cr
Completion time: 24 months
+
Dilip Buildcon Limited via Dilip Buildcon Limited – Skyway Infraprojects Pvt. ltd [DBL-SIPL (JVJ]
signed the EPC agreement for “Rewa Bansagar Multi Village Scheme, Rewa District.”
Project cost: 7947.06 cr
Completion time: 24 months
+
Dilip Buildcon Limited (the “Company” or “DBL”) has transferred its 49% stake
in DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways Limited at Shrem InvlT (“BuyerJ on 24th Feb 2023
The company received 24.50 crores against the transfer of 49% stake from DBL irl DBL Chandikole Bhadrak
Limited PVR
Co informed the Exchange regarding “the opening of an 11-screen multiplex at the Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh”.
With this launch, the merged entity now operates the largest multiplex network with 1653 screens in 355 properties in 113 cities (India and Sri Lanka).
NBCC India Ltd (Business Update + Order Won)
NBCC (India) Limited got the total turnover of Rs. 194.17 Crore in the month of January 2023.
+
Co has been awarded a project management consultant job for various buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad worth Rs. 350 Crores
spice spray
The Board meeting scheduled for February 24, 2023 (Friday) to consider and approve, among others, the following items was adjourned to February 27, 2023 (Monday):
(a) issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis following the conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the Company, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.
(b) raise new capital by issuing eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.
Advanced Enzymes
Alert:
Letter dated February 11, 2023 advising of board approval of the respective wholly-owned (reduction) U.S.-based subsidiaries, namely Dynamic Enzymes, Inc.
(DE) and Advanced Supplementary Technologies Corporation (AST) regarding the merger of DE and AST
Update:
The State of California (USA) has approved the merger of DE with AST.
BEAUTIFUL
BEL opens new software development center in Visakhapatnam
gender power
The company incorporated a declining subsidiary, in the name of Genus Assam Package-5 SPV Limited on February 24, 202
Objective:
It is constituted as SPV for the execution of the AMISP (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider) contract.
Pfizer AG
The company has recently received all required approvals from the relevant authorities and both parties (the company and Vidhi) have fulfilled the conditions precedent set out in the BTA.
Accordingly, the company has transferred its business venture in Thane, including Land, Plant & Machinery and all workers employed in said business venture to Vidhi Research and Development LLP effective close of business on February 24, 2023.
EEZ
Copy of order uploaded to exchanges
(The Order issued by the Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the Appeal filed by Mr. Punit Goenka challenging the Order of 22 February 2023 adopted by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) is uploaded on the NCLAT website)
PowerGrid
POWERGRID Teleservices Limited has been awarded the Certificate of Registration for Infrastructure Provider Category I (IP-I)
+
Investment authorizations for the following:
1. Program to relieve the high load of the WR-NR inter-regional corridor (400 kV Bhinmal-Zerda line) at an estimated cost of Rs. 200.58 crore which is expected to be commissioned by May 2024;
2. Transmission system for ISTS augmentation for interconnection of HVPNL transmission schemes at an estimated cost of Rs. 107.77 crores to be commissioned gradually from February 2024 to July 2024;
3. Implementation of Western Region Expansion Scheme-XXV (WRES-XXV) at an estimated cost of Rs. 385.84 Crores which is expected to go live by November 2023; And
4. Implementation of the North East Region Expansion Scheme-XX (NERES-XX) at an estimated cost of Rs, 109.38 crore, which is expected to go live by November 2024.
Infra IRB
The company has now received an award letter from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)
for Six Lane Upgrade Project with NH-27 Paved Shoulder
from Samakhiyali to Santalpur section from km. 339+200 at Km. 430+100
in the state of Gujarat in BOT (toll) mode.
Total project cost Rs. 2,132 crore
EPC cost (including GST) – Rs. 2,092 crores
EPC Cost (excluding GST) Rs. 1,773,000,000,000
+
The company’s order book is revised to approx. Rs. 20,892 Crores (excluding GST),
which includes a construction order book of Rs. 9,714 Crores providing strong visibility for the next ~2.5 years.
Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Limited (MCAP: 500 cr)
Co informed the Exchange of the “Signing of a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of a container ship”.
Lemon Tree Hotels
The company has signed a license agreement for a 110-bedroom property in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh under the Companys Aurika brand.
The hotel is expected to be operational in November 2024.
Adani Ports
Adani Ports cargo volumes cross 300 MMT in just 329 days India’s largest transport utility beats its own milestone from last year of 354 days
AGENCIES
IMF wants more regulations for private cryptocurrencies
India will leverage indirect measures to expand US trade, says Goyal
Scholz urges more Indian IT specialists to consider Germany
Ant Group, backed by Jack Ma, plans to reduce its stake in Indias Paytm
Telecom mogul Mittal is reportedly seeking a stake in Indias Paytm
Emirates and Air India consider codeshare deal
FDA: Alkem Labs obtains provisional approval for nimodipine Anda
India Official reserves fall for third straight week; India’s foreign exchange reserves fell from $5.68 billion to $561.27 billion as of February 17, according to RBI. TNP AA
DATING ANALYST
KPR Mills: Analysts/Investors are planning to visit our mill located in Arasur, Coimbatore on 27th February 2023.
Tatva Chintan: February 27
Aptus Housing: with Creador on February 27
Harsha Engineers: February 28
Rupa & Co: February 27 with Dimensional Securities Limited
Greaves Cotton: February 27, March 1 and March 2
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited: February 26
Global Health: February 27, March 2 and 3
PNB Housing Finance: From February 27 to March 3 – Non deal road show
Dcx Systems Limited: with sequential investments on February 28
ESB: with Wellington Management Company on February 27
CIPLA: With Goldman Sachs: India Pharma and Healthcare Tour on February 27
Anupam Rasayan: The company will participate in the investment promotion tour from February 27, 2023 (Monday) to March 1, 2023 (Wednesday) in Japan.
Grasim: February 27, 2023 with Nomura Asset Management
Cement Ultratech: With Theleme Partners on February 27
Crompton Greaves: March 27, 28 and 1
Phoenix Mills: with Ambit Capital Private Limited on February 27
Anthony Waste: February 27, 2023
IEX: February 27 and March 1
Narayana Hrudayalaya: February 23
SBI Cards: Featuring Elara on February 24
Medplus: February 27, March 1, 2 and 3
CRISIL – March 2, 3, 6, 13 & 17
|
