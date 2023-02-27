Monday Stock Market Update Mahindra CIE Spicejet Sail Shine In The Gloom Watch Out For IEX ICICI Bank





The stock market continues to wait for light at the end of a dark tunnel. There has been a steady decline in the market and all of the past week the market has closed at the red mark. Also on Friday, the market plunged with the BSE Sensex closing at 59,463.93 down 141.87 points and the NSE Nifty closing at 17,465.80, down 45.45 points. Market experts say this fluctuation will continue in the market, so double check before investing. The big winners Even though the market closed lower on Friday, some stocks managed to push through. Olectra Greentech traded at Rs 482.75 with a gain of 20%. In the past five days, it has jumped 14.90%. Mahindra CIE Automotive earned too much by 15.65% to be available at Rs 448.20. Over the past month, it has gained 24.28%. Its 52-week high is Rs 462.40. SpiceJet jumped by 12.99% and is trading at Rs 40. It also registered a gain of 13.64% in the last month. Trust infrastructure saw a jump of 9.97% to close at Rs 127.35. This stock has yielded returns of 2.70% over the past 5 days. Expected boom in these actions According to the Momentum Indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Indian Energy Exchange, ICICI And Deepak Nitrite shares are expected to rise today. ICICI Bank the stock closed at Rs 839.95 last week with a slight gain of 0.024%. It has been fluctuating for some time, but it has returned 2.78% over the past month. The sharing of Indian energy stock exchange is currently trading at Rs 143.95. It closed abruptly on Friday. It has returned 6.31% over the past five days. Shares of Deepak Nitrite closed at Rs 1,812.95 on Friday, up more than one percent. Its 52-week high is Rs 2,391. It has gained 1.38% in the past five days. Keep an eye out for these Today there are investor meetings from HCL Technologies, Cipla, UltraTech Cement, FSN E-Commerce Ventures and Medplus Health Services. So also keep an eye on their shares. At the same time, Adani Group is organizing a roadshow in Singapore, Malaysia starting today, February 27. With this three-day roadshow, efforts will be made to win the trust of major investors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessworld.in/article/Monday-Stock-Market-Update-Mahindra-CIE-Spicejet-Sail-Shine-In-The-Gloom-Watch-Out-For-IEX-ICICI-Bank-/27-02-2023-467081 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos