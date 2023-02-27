What’s next for stocks as investors realize the Fed’s inflation fight won’t end anytime soon

The stock market ends February on a decidedly wobbly note, casting doubts on the sustainability of a rally in early 2023.

Blame stronger-than-expected economic data and warmer-than-expected inflation readings that have forced investors to rethink their expectations of how high the Federal Reserve will push interest rates higher.

The idea that stock markets would surge while the Fed was still up and the market underestimated what the Fed was going to do had seemed untenable, said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life. Investments, in a telephone interview.

Market participants have rallied to the Fed’s way of thinking. In late January, fed funds futures reflected expectations that the Fed’s benchmark interest rate would peak below 5% despite central banks’ own forecasts for a peak in the 5% to 5% range. .25%. Moreover, the market expected the Fed to make more than one cut by the end of the year. This contrasted with the Fed’s forecast of a peak rate just above 5% and no reduction in 2023.

Market participants began to change their minds after the release of a January jobs report on February 3 which showed the US economy had added 517,000 jobs far more than expected and showed a decline in the unemployment rate at 3.4%, its lowest level since 1969. Add to that warmer-than-expected consumer and producer price index readings in January and Friday’s rebound in the price index consumer spending, the Fed has favored the measure of inflation and the markets’ outlook on rates looks very different.

Participants now see the Fed raising rates above 5% and keeping them there at least until the end of the year. The question now is whether the Fed will raise its forecast for where it expects rates to peak at its next policy meeting in March.

This has translated into Treasury yields backing up and equities falling, with the S&P 500 down around 5% from its 2023 peak set on Feb. 2, leaving it up 3.4% from the beginning of the year until Friday.

It’s not just that investors are learning to live with the Fed’s rate expectations, it’s that investors are realizing that bringing inflation down will be a bumpy process, said Michael Arone, chief financial strategist. chief investment officer for the SPDR business at State Street Global Advisors, in a telephone interview. After all, he noted, it took former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker two recessions in the early 1980s to finally crush a surge of runaway inflation.

The run to the S&P 500 high on Feb. 2 was led by what some analysts derisively called a run for the trash. Last year’s biggest losers, including highly speculative stocks from companies with no profits, were among the leaders on the way back. These stocks suffered particularly hard last year, as the aggressive pace of Fed rate hikes pushed Treasury yields sharply higher. Higher bond yields make it harder to justify owning stocks whose valuations are based on earnings and cash flows projected far into the future.

Inflation numbers this month have all been warmer than expected, reversing everything that worked before, Arone noted. Previously, the 10-year Treasury yield fell and the dollar weakened. Now yields are rising again and the dollar has rebounded, meaning highly speculative and volatile stocks are returning leadership to companies that are benefiting from rising rates and inflation, he said.

The energy sector was the lone gainer among the 11 S&P 500 sectors over the past week, while materials and consumer staples outperformed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-1.02%

fell 3% last week, leaving the blue chip gauge down 1% so far in 2023, while the S&P 500 SPX,

-1.05%

slipped 2.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP

-1.69%

fell 1.7%. The Nasdaq trimmed its year-to-date gain to 8.9%.

Goodwin sees the possibility of stocks falling another 10% to 15% as the economy slides into recession. She said while earnings results showed the bottom line continuing to hold up relatively well for the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, top line revenue was slowing, a troubling mismatch. Outside of pandemic winners, companies are struggling to maintain profit margins, she noted.

Indeed, margin issues could be the next big worry, Arone said.

Net margins are below the five-year average as companies have reached a limit when it comes to passing on price increases to customers.

I think it will remain a headwind for the outlook for equities and a bit under the radar, he said. This could explain why sectors that still enjoy high margins or are able to increase their margins, such as energy and the aforementioned industries, outperformed the market at the end of last week.