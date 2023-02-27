Precautions mount amid Fed rate hike fears, PBoC promises expansionary policy





Share: Asian stocks are in a cautious mood as the Fed prepares to push interest rates above 5%.

The PBoC promised an expansionary monetary policy to revive the growth rate.

Oil prices are expected to rebound amid deepening supply concerns. Markets in the Asian domain are cautious as increased consumer spending in the United States has propelled the risk of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). S&P500 futures managed to add some gains after a weak Friday, however, the decline seems warranted. The strength of the labor market in the US economy despite the saga of layoffs by the big technicians has boosted the chances of a faster realization of the terminal rate of 5% by the Fed. At press time, the Japanese Nikkei225 was down 0.19%, the SZSE component fell 0.48%, Hang Seng fell 0.49% and Nifty50 fell 0.63%. Investors are confused about the US labor market as in one place the payroll is skyrocketing and in another the big tech boys are laying off employees. Either way, consumer spending doesn’t seem to be stopping and is fueling expectations of further policy contraction. Chinese stocks failed to gain strength despite a dovish report from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC). The central bank has promised to accelerate overall consumption as the economy needs monetary stimulus after pandemic controls were rolled back. The report said that “monetary policy this year should be precise and strong, and not only focus on supporting the expansion of domestic demand, but also take into account long-term economic growth and price stability. “. Meanwhile, Japanese equities are facing immense heat as the successor to Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda sees the current expansionary policy as appropriate to keep inflation high. BoJ Governor-designate Kazuo Ueda is of the view that the current rise in inflation is supported by international forces, therefore, reaching pre-pandemic levels is a must to keep inflation going at a high level. On the oil front, the price of oil corrected to near $76.00 after a strong rally. However, the rise appears favored as supply concerns escalated after Russia opted for deep supply cuts in retaliation against sanctions imposed by Western allies.

