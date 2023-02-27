Stock market defies election and climbs 623 billion naira in five days | The Guardian Nigeria News





The Nigerian stock market defied the usual election fears to consolidate gains in the five trading days as investors gained N623 billion. In addition, the volume of shares traded increased significantly as a turnover of 799.8 million shares worth N29.4 billion was recorded in 14,194 trades by investors on the floor of the Stock Exchange, over 751.9 million units, worth N20.5 billion that changed hands. in 15,822 transactions on February 17, 2023. As of the close of trading last week, the market capitalization appreciated by 623 billion naira or 2.13% to close the week at 29.934 billion naira from the 29.310 billion naira recorded on Friday February 17, 2023, while the All-Share Index rose 1,144.75 points. from 53,804.46 points to 54,949.21 points. Similarly, all other indices ended higher, except for the NGX Sovereign Bond Index, which depreciated by 0.07%, while the NGX Insurance and NGX ASeM indices closed flat. The improved performance was supported by the bargain hunting activities of Airtel Africa (+3.9%), BUAfood (+15.6%) and Geregu (+13.8%). Analysts predicted cautious trading this week, noting that the outcome of the election will determine the direction of the market. Cordros Capital said: “We believe investors will focus on the outcome of the highly anticipated 2023 presidential elections. Thus, we see more of a ‘choppy theme’ as cautious trading dominates trading activity. “Overall, we advise investors to only look for trading opportunities in fundamentally sound stocks, as the weakness in the macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.” Analysts at Vetiva Dealings and Brokerage said investors bought stocks across the board as all sectors ended the day in the green. We anticipate a mixed session to start the week as we expect the election outcome to determine the direction of the market in the new week. Afrinvest said: “Despite upbeat investor sentiment, we expect cautious trading next week as post-election developments unfold.” A further breakdown of last week’s trades showed that the financial services sector (measured by volume) topped the activity chart with 480.1 million shares valued at 6.1 billion naira traded in 6,319 transactions; thus contributing 60.03% to the volume of turnover. The utilities industry followed with 126.9 million units worth N12.9 billion in 289 deals. Third place was the ICT industry, with turnover of 54.01 million shares worth N5.9 billion in 1,575 transactions. Trading of the top three stocks, namely Geregu Power Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume), representing 307.8 million shares worth N17.5 billion in trades, contributing up to 38.48% of the total share rotation volume. A total of 5,760 units of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), worth N1.1m, were traded this week in 40 trades, compared to a total of 2,895 units worth N452,808 .58 naira traded in 29 transactions in the previous week. In addition, 54,323 units of bonds worth N54.4 million were traded this week across 9 deals, against a total of 24,298 units worth N25.5 million. traded last week in 12 transactions. On the price trend chart, 39 stocks rose during the week, more than 36 stocks the previous week. On the other hand, 22 stocks also depreciated to a price below 27 in the previous week, while 96 stocks remained unchanged, above the 94 stocks recorded in the previous week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guardian.ng/business-services/stock-market-defies-election-soars-by-n623-billion-in-five-days/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos