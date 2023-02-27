Mid-cap stocks to trade off-split and ex-bonus this week, FII stake up 38% in Q3

A medium-sized company with a market valuation of 15,799.81 Cr, 360 One Wam Limited operates in the financial services sector. The company, which provides specialized solutions in the wealth and asset management sectors, is the leading provider of financial services. The Company’s Board of Directors has set a record date of March 2, 2023 for purposes of determining the eligibility of Eligible Shareholders to receive Equity Shares upon the Split and Free Allocation. The company announced a 1:1 free share and a 1:2 stock split.

360 One Wam said in a filing that the Board had approved the subdivision of each existing share with a nominal value of Rs. 2/-, into 2 shares with a nominal value of Re. 1/- each fully paid and issue of 1 free share of the company’s capital of nominal value Re. 1/- each, for each fully paid-up share of capital of nominal value Re. 1/- each (i.e. adjusted for the subdivision of shares of the Company).

For the third quarter of FY23 and the nine months ended, the Company’s consolidated net income was 180 crores, up 16% YoY and 4% QoQ, and 513 crore, up 24% year-on-year. Pre-tax operating profit (PBT) for the quarter ended December 2022 was 229 Cr, up 47% YoY and 13% QoQ, and for the nine months ended it was 639 Cr, up 50% year-on-year, 360 One Wam said in a stock market filing. The company’s operating revenues reached 415 Cr in Q3FY23, up 10% year-on-year and 9% quarter-on-quarter, and stands at 1,172 Cr up 20% YoY for the nine months ended.

Over the past decade, IIFLWAM has become one of the top wealth management franchises in India. It has become one of the largest alternative asset managers, with unique product offerings. With IIFL ONE, the company seeks to change the way wealth management is offered in India by focusing on recurring revenue rather than the traditional transaction-based revenue approach. Our EPS estimates for FY24/FY25 remain largely unchanged. Importantly, the net flow target for FY24 of sourcing INR 300-400 billion in ARR assets will be a key one to watch. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR 2,300 (based on 25x EPS Sep24E),” Motilal Oswal said after a third quarter profit of 360 One Wam.

360 ONE WAM (formerly IIFL Wealth & Asset Management) recorded 4%/16% QoQ/YoY PAT growth in Q3FY23 at Rs1.80bn, generating >23% RoE, broadly in line with I- Dry. Revenue from ARR assets rose sharply by 6% QoQ to Rs 2.76 billion (67% of total revenue vs. 64% in Q2FY23) driven by 7% growth in ARR AUM. However, the year-over-year accumulation was less than 12% despite a 20% growth in ARR AUM due to the moderation in retention rates (70 bps/74 bps at Q3FY23/Q3FY22). Transactional revenue grew 14% qoq, leading to 9% qoq growth in operating income to Rs 4.2 billion. Nonetheless, the MTM forex loss of Rs50mn dampened revenue growth (just flat QoQ). Costs were up 4% from the prior quarter (down 16% from the prior year), primarily due to higher spending on technology and rebranding (renamed itself 360 ONE to better represent its activity). He proposed a 1:1 stock split and a 1:1 bonus issue. It is proposed to continue paying dividends at around 70-80% of the PAT. Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs2.217 (24x FY24E PAT). Main risks: i) lower net flows and retentions, ii) higher cost,” said ICICI Securities.

On Friday, shares of 360 One Wam closed on the NSE at 1,763.55 each, down 1.23% from the previous close of 1,785.55. Over the past year, the stock has fallen 8.89% and on a YTD basis it has fallen 9.57% so far in 2023. The stock has hit a 52-week high of 1,960.00 on (Jan 24, 2023) and a 52 week low of 1,235.80 on (Jun 20, 2022). 360 One Wam reported a 22.03% developer stake, 61.16% FII stake, 2.18% DII stake and 14.63% public stake during Q3FY23.

Developer holdings fell from 23.19% in the September 2022 quarter to 22.03% in the December 2022 quarter, while FII/REIT investor holdings fell from 23.01% in Q2 FY 23-61, 16% in Q3 FY 23, number of FII/REIT investors decreased from 179 in Q2 FY 23 to 194 in Q3 FY 23, mutual fund holdings decreased from 2.12% in Q2 FY 23 to 1 .20% in Q3 FY23, while institutional investors’ holdings increased from 26.06% in Q2 Q2FY23 to 63.34% in Q3FY23, according to Trendlyne.

