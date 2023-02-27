Connect with us

Business

Markets are expected to remain volatile

Markets are expected to remain volatile

 


NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Indian stocks, which have significantly underperformed their emerging market peers amid selling off by foreign portfolio investors, are set to be guided by economic indicators including GDP growth figures for the quarter of December and PMI data for February.

The National Stock Exchanges Nifty Index posted a weekly loss of 2.7% to 17,465.80, a four-month low, amid REITs selling a tentative 1,470.34 crore in shares on Friday alone.

The Adani saga and a weaker rupee are playing spoilsport in the markets. US short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud and manipulation against the Adani Group have destroyed investors’ wealth by $140 billion. While Indian regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have said the crisis will not have systemic fallout, global investors are worried about the bond rout in dollar groups and share prices since the crisis appeared.

The rupiah adds to REITs’ woes as a weaker currency slashes their dollar returns as they repatriate profits from Indian markets. The rupiah has remained volatile and has weakened 0.23% since the start of the year, under pressure from a growing trade deficit and rate hikes in the United States, which is reducing the rate of return without emerging market risk for foreign investors.

India’s trade deficit widened to $17.75 billion in January from $17.42 billion a year ago. India’s FY23 budget deficit reached 59.8% of the annual target in the April-December period.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said we expect the market to consolidate absent any new triggers. However, stock-specific action could be observed.”

Analysts said tight U.S. labor markets and stubborn core inflation, stripped of volatile food and energy prices, would mean the Fed would keep raising rates for longer than expected by global investors. . This would spook emerging markets like India, which saw the Nifty fall from a record low of 18,887.60 on December 1.

In addition to GDP and PMI data, auto stocks would focus on monthly sales data (February) which will be announced within the week.

The main factor that caused a bend in the river was the avalanche of economic data, mainly from the United States, which suggested that the economy could be stronger than believed, suggesting that there there could be further policy crunch in store, said Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management. Thomas added that these pressures are not going away anytime soon and could dominate talks and markets for another quarter or so.

In its monthly outlook report, Credit Suisse Wealth Management India also said: We expect Indian equity performance in the near term to remain subdued and volatile due to multiple headwinds. first half of 2023.

Uncertainty over REIT flows also lingers after the correction in Indian markets’ valuation premiums over emerging markets narrowed.

Indian markets have been fairly confined for more than a year now, meaning a correction in valuations has occurred and the premium in other emerging markets, particularly China, has come down significantly, analysts said. .

Shrewd valuations are now in the comfort zone and trading at long-term average PE multiples, said Manish Jain, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, also said Nifty is now trading at around 18x FY24 earnings. Given India’s growth outlook, valuations are good but certainly not cheap, especially compared to valuations in other emerging markets. The FII-backed selling phase seems to be over as they have been buying in recent days. But they could sell at rallies. Rising rates in the United States could lead to more capital outflows from emerging markets.

REITs are not only short in cash, but have also taken short positions in the derivatives segment of NSE.

As of February 24, they were cumulative net sellers of 107,761 index futures contracts.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/markets-likely-to-stay-volatile-11677432848605.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: