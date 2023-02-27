Markets are expected to remain volatile

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Indian stocks, which have significantly underperformed their emerging market peers amid selling off by foreign portfolio investors, are set to be guided by economic indicators including GDP growth figures for the quarter of December and PMI data for February.

The National Stock Exchanges Nifty Index posted a weekly loss of 2.7% to 17,465.80, a four-month low, amid REITs selling a tentative 1,470.34 crore in shares on Friday alone.

The Adani saga and a weaker rupee are playing spoilsport in the markets. US short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud and manipulation against the Adani Group have destroyed investors’ wealth by $140 billion. While Indian regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have said the crisis will not have systemic fallout, global investors are worried about the bond rout in dollar groups and share prices since the crisis appeared.

The rupiah adds to REITs’ woes as a weaker currency slashes their dollar returns as they repatriate profits from Indian markets. The rupiah has remained volatile and has weakened 0.23% since the start of the year, under pressure from a growing trade deficit and rate hikes in the United States, which is reducing the rate of return without emerging market risk for foreign investors.

India’s trade deficit widened to $17.75 billion in January from $17.42 billion a year ago. India’s FY23 budget deficit reached 59.8% of the annual target in the April-December period.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said we expect the market to consolidate absent any new triggers. However, stock-specific action could be observed.”

Analysts said tight U.S. labor markets and stubborn core inflation, stripped of volatile food and energy prices, would mean the Fed would keep raising rates for longer than expected by global investors. . This would spook emerging markets like India, which saw the Nifty fall from a record low of 18,887.60 on December 1.

In addition to GDP and PMI data, auto stocks would focus on monthly sales data (February) which will be announced within the week.

The main factor that caused a bend in the river was the avalanche of economic data, mainly from the United States, which suggested that the economy could be stronger than believed, suggesting that there there could be further policy crunch in store, said Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management. Thomas added that these pressures are not going away anytime soon and could dominate talks and markets for another quarter or so.

In its monthly outlook report, Credit Suisse Wealth Management India also said: We expect Indian equity performance in the near term to remain subdued and volatile due to multiple headwinds. first half of 2023.

Uncertainty over REIT flows also lingers after the correction in Indian markets’ valuation premiums over emerging markets narrowed.

Indian markets have been fairly confined for more than a year now, meaning a correction in valuations has occurred and the premium in other emerging markets, particularly China, has come down significantly, analysts said. .

Shrewd valuations are now in the comfort zone and trading at long-term average PE multiples, said Manish Jain, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, also said Nifty is now trading at around 18x FY24 earnings. Given India’s growth outlook, valuations are good but certainly not cheap, especially compared to valuations in other emerging markets. The FII-backed selling phase seems to be over as they have been buying in recent days. But they could sell at rallies. Rising rates in the United States could lead to more capital outflows from emerging markets.

REITs are not only short in cash, but have also taken short positions in the derivatives segment of NSE.

As of February 24, they were cumulative net sellers of 107,761 index futures contracts.

