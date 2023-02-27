Subsidiary of Saudi real estate brand Dar Al Arkans to start trading on the London Stock Exchange





RIYADH: The Saudi Arabia Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday lost 101.52 points or 1% to close at 10,051.78, extending last week’s 3.8% slide. While the MSCI Tadawul 30 index fell 12.43 points to 1,371.41, the parallel market Nomu fell 0.79% to 18,967.99. TASI’s total trading revenue for the benchmark was SR2.77 billion ($740 million), with 37 shares out of 224 listed rising and 179 falling. Among the sector indices, 18 of the 21 publicly traded indexes fell, while three gained. The Diversified Financials index saw strong selling as the sector lost 204.07 points to 4,057.15. Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the hardest hit, as its share price plunged 6.81% to SR 61.60. Other big losers were Thob Al Aseel Co., Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., Arabian Cement Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. reported a 28% decline in net profit after zakat and tax to SR424.6 million in 2022 from SR587.7 million in 2021. In a statement to the stock exchange, the group said its operating expenses increased by 16.6% to SR644.3 million in 2022 due to an increase in salaries and benefits. Operating revenue decreased by 8.1% to SR1.07 billion in 2022 from SR1.16 billion in 2021. Earnings per share reduced to SR3.54 in 2022 from SR4.9 a year ago. The Board of Tadawul Groups has recommended a cash dividend of 23.1%, or SR2.31 per share, for 2022, for a total of SR277.13 million. Its share price fell 4.7% to SR 150.20. Middle East Healthcare Co., also known as Saudi German Health, meanwhile was the biggest gainer as its share price soared 9.96% to SR29.80 after its stellar financial results. The company reported a 337% increase in net profit in 2022 after zakat and taxes of SR 75.2 million from SR 17.2 million in 2021. The rise in profits was driven by an increase in the number of patients in outpatient and inpatient clinics, higher revenues due to revised prices with major customers, accreditation and case mix, and improved efficiency thanks to the ramp-up of new facilities. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the healthcare provider posted a net profit of SR 33.2 million compared to a net loss of SR 18.39 million in the same period of the previous year. Astra Industrial Groups’ share price also jumped 7.68% to SR 60.30, its highest level since May 2014. On the announcements front, Saudi Ceramic Co. also reported a 26% decline in net profit to SR173.9 million in 2022 from SR233.8 billion a year earlier. The drop in profits is attributed to a slight drop in sales and an increase in the cost of production inputs, affecting profit margins. The company reported an 11% drop in net profit to SR41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from SR47.1 million a year ago. Its share price fell 2% to SR 29.35. On Sunday, the board of National Environmental Recycling Co., also known as Tadweeer, on Feb. 23 recommended a stock split from SR10 to SR1, with no change in the company’s capital. As a result, the total number of shares will increase from 5.81 million to 58.08 million. Its share price fell 9.08% to SR 69.10. Meanwhile, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. plans to list its international development subsidiary, Dar Global, and begin trading its shares on the London Stock Exchange on February 28. In a statement on Tadawul, the company said Dar Global had published its prospectus, approved by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, regarding its listing. Dar Al Arkans share price rose 1.93% to SR 13.72.

