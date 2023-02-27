$15 million in additional funding to boost supply of critical minerals

15 million boost for critical minerals used in clean energy technologies

new research and development program focused on a specific group of critical minerals: rare earths

rare earths like those used in electric motors are critical to economic and national security and to capitalizing growing industries

Tons of rare earth elements – essential for technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines and smart phones could be recycled in the future thanks to $15 million in public funding for cutting-edge research to strengthen supply of critical materials.

Rare earth elements are a family of critical minerals used in products ranging from electric vehicle motors to washing machines. They are vital to the economy, as they are used to create vital components in products ranging from laptops to airplanes. But supply chains are complex and markets are volatile, with most critical minerals coming from just a handful of countries. This makes UK jobs and industries vulnerable to market shocks and geopolitical events, which is why the government is working to help UK businesses establish resilient and sustainable access to critical minerals.

The 15 million funding will launch the CLIMATE programme, delivered by Innovate UK, to develop rare earths work by researchers and companies across the country. This will support innovations in recycling rare earth elements, as well as research and development, engagement with international partners, and activities to identify and support future skills needs. The program will also seek to unlock new private investment in projects aimed at developing resilient supply chains for these important resources.

Nusrat Ghani, Minister of State at the Ministry of Business and Trade, said:

Rare earth elements underpin much of what makes everyday life and work possible, from the cars we drive to the phones we use. It is essential that, in a rapidly changing world, we do all we can to secure resilient supplies of these and other essential minerals. The impact of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine on energy prices has been a timely reminder of the importance of supply chains to all sectors of our economy. That’s why we’re focused on securing strong supply chains, for the growing green industries that will create jobs and thrive across the UK for decades to come.

Mike Biddle, Executive Director of Net Zero at Innovate UK, said:

Now is the time to build UK capacity and a sustainable supply of rare earth elements, together with international partners. Rising energy costs have demonstrated the importance of resilient global supply chains. OUR CLIMATE will work with companies, investors and industry bodies to deliver a range of activities, from fundraising competitions to networking events and workshops, all designed to drive industry growth and build chains of resilient procurement to help us strengthen our economy and meet our environmental targets.

Will Drury, Challenge Director, Driving the Electric Revolution, Innovate UK, said:

For the UK to achieve its net zero ambitions, we need access to essential minerals and materials. This intervention by Innovate UK in support of the UK government’s strategy offers UK businesses and innovators an exciting opportunity to build on our research excellence. Our goal is to create an exciting investment proposition that enables growth in this vital area.

It is because of these global challenges that the government will be updating the approach to implementing the UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy, which will be published later in 2023. multilateral fora including the Minerals Security Partnership ( MSP ), the International Energy Agency ( OUCH ), the International Renewable Energy Agency ( IRENA ), THE G7 and the G20 .

Production of critical minerals of all kinds is set to rise sharply, up to 500% by 2040. The government is working to ensure the UK secures a strong position in this growing market by supporting key investments in related industries.

In July 2022, Pensana launched the UK’s first-ever magnetic materials refinery in East Yorkshire, a €145 million facility that will secure hundreds of jobs and form an important part of the supply chain. electric vehicles in the UK. In November 2022, Green Lithium announced that it would build the first large-scale lithium refinery outside of Asia, at Teeside. Both investments are backed by the government’s Automotive Transformation Fund.

The government is also tapping into the UK’s unparalleled expertise in critical minerals data, through collaboration with the British Geological Survey. They deliver the work of the Critical Minerals Intelligence Center ( CCIM ), set up to improve the resilience of critical mineral supply chains by providing policymakers with up-to-date data and analysis on supply, demand and market dynamics.

Notes to Editors

1. CLIMATE stands for CircuLar critical MATERials Supply chains.

2. Rare earth elements ( ETR ) are a group of seventeen metallic elements including yttrium, scandium, and the 15 lanthanide elements. ETR are generally grouped together because they share comparable properties and are often used in combination.

3. The situation surrounding critical minerals and minerals considered critical is constantly evolving. In 2022, the British Geological Survey ( BGS ) undertook the first UK criticality assessmentwith an updated assessment expected in early 2023. BGS have been appointed by the government to lead the Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre, which will regularly update this assessment and provide decision makers with a range of up-to-date data and analysis on supply, demand and market dynamics.

4. The government draws on expert knowledge on critical minerals from academia, finance and industry through the Expert Committee on Critical Minerals. The committee will continue to meet to advise on the implementation of the Critical Minerals Strategy.

5. The UK is already working with international partners through groups such as the Minerals Security Partnership and the International Energy Agency’s Critical Minerals Task Force, to responsibly develop energy chains. global supply.

6. Early this year, we plan to release a Critical Minerals Update, recognizing the changing global landscape and setting out our approach to implementing the Critical Minerals Strategy.

7. The government is also working closely with like-minded international partners to build supply chain resilience.

8. The UK is playing a leading role in developing global standards in the critical minerals supply chain through collaboration with the European Partnership for Responsible Minerals, the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative , the UN, the G7 and others.

9. Innovate in the UK CLIMATE The program will focus on circular critical material supply chains. Delivered in partnership with Research Councils Across UKRI the original objective of CLIMATE will focus on rare earths used for permanent magnets.

10. Most of the 15 million CLIMATE The program will see investments in collaborative research and development and new partnerships with Innovate UK investors who use grants to leverage private sector investment. Other activities will also develop standards, create international partnerships and develop skills. The first funding competition is expected to open in the spring of 2023.

11. Innovate UK is the UK’s national innovation agency. Part of UK Research & Innovation, they support business-led innovation across all sectors.