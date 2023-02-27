Business
$15 million in additional funding to boost supply of critical minerals
- 15 million boost for critical minerals used in clean energy technologies
- new research and development program focused on a specific group of critical minerals: rare earths
- rare earths like those used in electric motors are critical to economic and national security and to capitalizing growing industries
Tons of rare earth elements – essential for technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines and smart phones could be recycled in the future thanks to $15 million in public funding for cutting-edge research to strengthen supply of critical materials.
Rare earth elements are a family of critical minerals used in products ranging from electric vehicle motors to washing machines. They are vital to the economy, as they are used to create vital components in products ranging from laptops to airplanes. But supply chains are complex and markets are volatile, with most critical minerals coming from just a handful of countries. This makes UK jobs and industries vulnerable to market shocks and geopolitical events, which is why the government is working to help UK businesses establish resilient and sustainable access to critical minerals.
The 15 million funding will launch the CLIMATE programme, delivered by Innovate UK, to develop rare earths work by researchers and companies across the country. This will support innovations in recycling rare earth elements, as well as research and development, engagement with international partners, and activities to identify and support future skills needs. The program will also seek to unlock new private investment in projects aimed at developing resilient supply chains for these important resources.
Nusrat Ghani, Minister of State at the Ministry of Business and Trade, said:
Rare earth elements underpin much of what makes everyday life and work possible, from the cars we drive to the phones we use. It is essential that, in a rapidly changing world, we do all we can to secure resilient supplies of these and other essential minerals.
The impact of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine on energy prices has been a timely reminder of the importance of supply chains to all sectors of our economy. That’s why we’re focused on securing strong supply chains, for the growing green industries that will create jobs and thrive across the UK for decades to come.
Mike Biddle, Executive Director of Net Zero at Innovate UK, said:
Now is the time to build UK capacity and a sustainable supply of rare earth elements, together with international partners. Rising energy costs have demonstrated the importance of resilient global supply chains. OUR CLIMATE will work with companies, investors and industry bodies to deliver a range of activities, from fundraising competitions to networking events and workshops, all designed to drive industry growth and build chains of resilient procurement to help us strengthen our economy and meet our environmental targets.
Will Drury, Challenge Director, Driving the Electric Revolution, Innovate UK, said:
For the UK to achieve its net zero ambitions, we need access to essential minerals and materials. This intervention by Innovate UK in support of the UK government’s strategy offers UK businesses and innovators an exciting opportunity to build on our research excellence. Our goal is to create an exciting investment proposition that enables growth in this vital area.
It is because of these global challenges that the government will be updating the approach to implementing the UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy, which will be published later in 2023. multilateral fora including the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), the International Energy Agency (OUCH), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), THE G7 and the G20.
Production of critical minerals of all kinds is set to rise sharply, up to 500% by 2040. The government is working to ensure the UK secures a strong position in this growing market by supporting key investments in related industries.
In July 2022, Pensana launched the UK’s first-ever magnetic materials refinery in East Yorkshire, a €145 million facility that will secure hundreds of jobs and form an important part of the supply chain. electric vehicles in the UK. In November 2022, Green Lithium announced that it would build the first large-scale lithium refinery outside of Asia, at Teeside. Both investments are backed by the government’s Automotive Transformation Fund.
The government is also tapping into the UK’s unparalleled expertise in critical minerals data, through collaboration with the British Geological Survey. They deliver the work of the Critical Minerals Intelligence Center (CCIM), set up to improve the resilience of critical mineral supply chains by providing policymakers with up-to-date data and analysis on supply, demand and market dynamics.
Notes to Editors
1. CLIMATE stands for CircuLar critical MATERials Supply chains.
2. Rare earth elements (ETR) are a group of seventeen metallic elements including yttrium, scandium, and the 15 lanthanide elements. ETR are generally grouped together because they share comparable properties and are often used in combination.
3. The situation surrounding critical minerals and minerals considered critical is constantly evolving. In 2022, the British Geological Survey (BGS) undertook the first UK criticality assessmentwith an updated assessment expected in early 2023.BGShave been appointed by the government to lead the Critical Minerals Intelligence Centre, which will regularly update this assessment and provide decision makers with a range of up-to-date data and analysis on supply, demand and market dynamics.
4. The government draws on expert knowledge on critical minerals from academia, finance and industry through the Expert Committee on Critical Minerals. The committee will continue to meet to advise on the implementation of the Critical Minerals Strategy.
5. The UK is already working with international partners through groups such as the Minerals Security Partnership and the International Energy Agency’s Critical Minerals Task Force, to responsibly develop energy chains. global supply.
6. Early this year, we plan to release a Critical Minerals Update, recognizing the changing global landscape and setting out our approach to implementing the Critical Minerals Strategy.
7. The government is also working closely with like-minded international partners to build supply chain resilience.
8. The UK is playing a leading role in developing global standards in the critical minerals supply chain through collaboration with the European Partnership for Responsible Minerals, the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative , the UN, the G7 and others.
9. Innovate in the UK CLIMATE The program will focus on circular critical material supply chains. Delivered in partnership with Research Councils Across UKRIthe original objective of CLIMATE will focus on rare earths used for permanent magnets.
10. Most of the 15 million CLIMATE The program will see investments in collaborative research and development and new partnerships with Innovate UK investors who use grants to leverage private sector investment. Other activities will also develop standards, create international partnerships and develop skills. The first funding competition is expected to open in the spring of 2023.
11. Innovate UK is the UK’s national innovation agency. Part of UK Research & Innovation, they support business-led innovation across all sectors.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/15-million-funding-boost-to-strengthen-supply-of-critical-minerals
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Study reveals why some ovarian cancer patients become treatment resistant
- 8 Tips to Improve Your Heart Health Today
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Microsoft develops Minecraft AI that can play games on its own
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- Not all CVEs are created equal
- Popularity of Ozempic Weight Loss Trend Frustrates Diabetics
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- HIV-1 cure after CCR5Δ32/Δ32 allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
- Measles cases leading to Kentucky resurgence
- Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall’s Son Reflects on Life With Famous Parents